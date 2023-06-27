‘Simple steps’ to improve sleep may prevent prolongation of new coronavirus infection







Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Important points: Healthy sleep habits prior to SARS-CoV-2 infection may reduce the risk of long-term morbidity with COVID-19.

A researcher told Helio that the components of healthy sleep were most strongly associated with a lower risk of prolonging COVID-19. Getting healthy sleep before contracting SARS-CoV-2 may help protect against the novel coronavirus over the long term, according to a study published in . Open JAMA network. Prolonged novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) wide range of symptoms Similar to brain fog and depression, it affects 20% to 70% of people infected with SARS-CoV-2. Doctor Wang Shiwen, Written by Harvard TH Chang School of Public Health, Department of Nutrition, and colleagues. Sleep problems are also prevalent, affecting an estimated one in three people worldwide.











Aspects of unhealthy sleep, such as daytime sleepiness, snoring, sleep apnea, tardiness, and short sleep duration, are positively associated with COVID-19 mortality, susceptibility, and severity write the researchers. Additional research has also linked excessive daytime sleepiness, extreme sleep duration, and insomnia as risk factors responsible for the severity of COVID-19. “The link between sleep and prolonged COVID-19 is bi-directional,” Wang told Helio. Hypothesizing that healthier sleep is associated with reduced COVID-19 risk over the long term, Wang et al. We conducted a prospective cohort study to assess whether it is associated with viral risk. The study included 1,979 participants from the Nurses Health Study II (2015–2021) who reported positive tests for SARS-CoV-2 infection, all of whom were female, 97.2% of whom were Caucasian. Met. After that, 40% developed a long-lasting novel coronavirus. Sleep health was measured before (2015–2017) and early (April–August 2020) the COVID-19 pandemic. The researchers defined the pre-pandemic sleep score according to his five characteristics: Insomnia symptoms are mild. Do not snore. 7-8 hours of sleep per day. There are also no frequent daytime malfunctions. Wang et al. found that getting healthy sleep before contracting SARS-CoV-2 could help prevent long-term COVID-19. For example, people who followed most aspects of healthy sleep prior to SARS-COV-2 had a higher risk of long-term COVID-19 than those who did not. found to be about 30% lower. The factors of healthy sleep, Wang said, “are most strongly associated with a reduced risk of long-term COVID-19 infection with adequate and quality sleep each day.” “Chronic conditions such as asthma and heart disease, or hospitalizations due to COVID-19, could not explain these findings.” Good sleep quality during the pandemic and little or no pre-pandemic daytime impairment were independently associated with lower long-term COVID-19 morbidity risk, with a relative risk value of 0.82 (95% CI, 0.69-0.99) and 0.83 (95% CI, 0.71). -0.98). “Our research raises the possibility that simple steps like setting a regular bedtime can make a difference. Therefore, avoiding caffeine, large meals, and late-night alcohol may reduce the risk of long-term COVID-19 infection,” Wang said.

