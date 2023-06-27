Health
Even moderate drinking may increase the risk of diabetes and obesity
- Heavy alcohol consumption is associated with several health problems.
- However, there is some debate as to whether light to moderate drinking is beneficial to health..
- Previous studies have linked moderate drinking to a lower risk of diabetes and obesity.
- However, new research shows that these symptoms cannot be prevented.
- Moderate alcohol consumption may not be as beneficial as once believed, experts say.
the current,
This means that adult men who consume alcohol should not drink more than two drinks per day. Women are advised to limit their drinking to no more than one drink.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states:
On the other hand, there is still low uncertainty about the effects of moderate alcohol consumption.Several the study While low alcohol levels have been shown to protect against various diseases, others have suggested an increased risk.
information from American Diabetes Association It suggests that moderate drinking may have some benefits for people with diabetes. They point out that it might happen. improve blood sugar management, insulin sensitivityA1C level.
However, new research Published in Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism They found that even light to moderate alcohol consumption may not protect people from conditions such as obesity and type 2 diabetes.
According to the lead author of this study: Lu TienyuanDoctor, there has been a long debate about what effect light to moderate drinking has.
“Several observational studies have shown that light to moderate drinking is associated with reduced risk of: obesity and type 2 diabetes“However, these results may be biased by confounding or reverse causation,” he said.
Professor Lu said that in the study, his team introduced a more rigorous method called “Mendelian randomization” to extrapolate potential causality of drinking as people’s drinking levels increased. .
Dr. David HuVice President and Medical Director zinnia healthAlthough he did not participate in the study, he said this complex technique was used to remove potential statistical bias. Light to moderate drinkers tend to have other lifestyle factors that could explain their improved health, he said.
To conduct the analysis, they examined the self-reported alcohol consumption of 408,540 people nationwide. UK Biobankis a large, long-term study conducted in the UK investigating how genes and the environment influence disease development.
An analysis of the data found that people who drank 14 or more drinks a week had higher body fat mass and an increased risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes.
Moreover, this association was stronger in women than in men.
“Although light to moderate drinking does not prevent obesity and type 2 diabetes, heavy drinking clearly shows adverse health effects,” Dr. Lu concluded.
Dr. John MendelsohnChief Medical Officer rear healthAlso not involved in the study, “This study provides another insight into the health benefits of alcohol.
“Like everything else in life, one must balance the risks and benefits of behavior to live a happy and healthy life,” he said. “This study shows that alcohol does not improve health.”
Hu added that it has long been thought that light to moderate alcohol consumption may have health benefits.
However, “these modest health benefits can be attributed to accident injuries, diabetes, cancer,” He said.
Hu added that the results obtained are consistent with recent studies showing little or no benefits of light to moderate drinking.
But he acknowledged that the health risks associated with light to moderate drinking (on average less than one drink a day) are smaller and cause far fewer problems. tobacco or use of other drugs.
In addition to knowing what a standard drink is,
If you want to reduce your consumption, we recommend:
- Store alcohol in your home in small amounts or not at all.
- Drink slowly.
- Please refrain from alcohol.
- Learn how to say no.
- Stay active.
- Get support from friends and family.
- Be careful of places that make you want to drink alcohol.
Finally, he advises not to give up if you don’t get immediate success. As with any change, changing your drinking habits can take time.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/even-moderate-drinking-can-increase-your-risk-of-diabetes-and-obesity
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Innovating for Resilience: Polsky Center Launches Resurgence Cleantech Accelerator
- Even moderate drinking may increase the risk of diabetes and obesity
- Mississippi actor lands lead role in Hallmark movie
- Ahmedabad stadium hosts India-Pakistan Cricket World Cup clash | Cricket news
- Reddit Protests Suppress Google Search
- Boris Johnson is not a good guy and broke the rules with the Daily Mail’s new role
- Timid and non-judicial resolution of cases of gross human rights violations • Amnesty International Indonesia
- Bollywood Movie Dialogue Riles Nepals Nationalists – The Diplomat
- Marc Jacobs 3 Minute Fashion Show: Review
- Is Wales overtaking England in NHS improvements or vice versa?
- Pakistani justice minister defends bringing protesters to justice in military courts
- Chinese President Xi Jinping appears to raise Chris Hipkins’ refusal to call him dictator in a meeting