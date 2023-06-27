Even moderate drinking may increase the risk of diabetes and obesity

Share on Pinterest Despite findings contrary to previous studies, recent studies suggest that light to moderate drinking does not prevent the development of diabetes and obesity.Yale Images/Getty Images Heavy alcohol consumption is associated with several health problems.

However, there is some debate as to whether light to moderate drinking is beneficial to health. .

. Previous studies have linked moderate drinking to a lower risk of diabetes and obesity.

However, new research shows that these symptoms cannot be prevented.

Moderate alcohol consumption may not be as beneficial as once believed, experts say. the current, dietary guidelines for americans I advise you to be moderate when it comes to drinking. This means that adult men who consume alcohol should not drink more than two drinks per day. Women are advised to limit their drinking to no more than one drink. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states: standard drink Equivalent to 0.6 ounces of pure alcohol, or 12 ounces of beer, 5 ounces of beer. wineor 1.5 oz of 80 proof spirit or liqueur. heavy alcohol consumption It is associated with various health problems, including chronic diseases such as: On the other hand, there is still low uncertainty about the effects of moderate alcohol consumption.Several the study While low alcohol levels have been shown to protect against various diseases, others have suggested an increased risk. information from American Diabetes Association It suggests that moderate drinking may have some benefits for people with diabetes. They point out that it might happen. improve blood sugar management, insulin sensitivityA1C level. However, new research Published in Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism They found that even light to moderate alcohol consumption may not protect people from conditions such as obesity and type 2 diabetes.

According to the lead author of this study: Lu TienyuanDoctor, there has been a long debate about what effect light to moderate drinking has. “Several observational studies have shown that light to moderate drinking is associated with reduced risk of: obesity and type 2 diabetes“However, these results may be biased by confounding or reverse causation,” he said. Professor Lu said that in the study, his team introduced a more rigorous method called “Mendelian randomization” to extrapolate potential causality of drinking as people’s drinking levels increased. . Dr. David HuVice President and Medical Director zinnia healthAlthough he did not participate in the study, he said this complex technique was used to remove potential statistical bias. Light to moderate drinkers tend to have other lifestyle factors that could explain their improved health, he said. To conduct the analysis, they examined the self-reported alcohol consumption of 408,540 people nationwide. UK Biobankis a large, long-term study conducted in the UK investigating how genes and the environment influence disease development. An analysis of the data found that people who drank 14 or more drinks a week had higher body fat mass and an increased risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes. Moreover, this association was stronger in women than in men. “Although light to moderate drinking does not prevent obesity and type 2 diabetes, heavy drinking clearly shows adverse health effects,” Dr. Lu concluded.

Dr. John MendelsohnChief Medical Officer rear healthAlso not involved in the study, “This study provides another insight into the health benefits of alcohol. “Like everything else in life, one must balance the risks and benefits of behavior to live a happy and healthy life,” he said. “This study shows that alcohol does not improve health.” Hu added that it has long been thought that light to moderate alcohol consumption may have health benefits. However, “these modest health benefits can be attributed to accident injuries, diabetes, cancer,” He said. Hu added that the results obtained are consistent with recent studies showing little or no benefits of light to moderate drinking. But he acknowledged that the health risks associated with light to moderate drinking (on average less than one drink a day) are smaller and cause far fewer problems. tobacco or use of other drugs.