



Researchers have found that certain types of gut flora can trigger relapses of lupus nephritis. Serial fecal samples collected from 16 women with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) over a period of 6 months to over 5 years showed wide variation in microbial composition over time, according to Greg Silverman, M.D., Ph.D., of New York University. was seen. Citi and her colleagues showed much greater variability than was seen in samples of healthy women. In addition, the “bloom” of certain microbial species, Ruminococcus gnabusthe group was associated with the development of lupus nephritis flare-ups reported in Reality of Rheumatic Diseases. Four patients with lupus nephritis showed a “dramatic” increase. R. Gunabas In these people, the increase is on average nine times higher than during other periods of low disease activity. Silverman et al. also observed that: R. Gunabas Those strains appeared to be more disease-inducing than others. Researchers have determined that these strains express lipoglycans that function as non-protein antigens, thus triggering an immune response. This was demonstrated by laboratory studies demonstrating immunoreactivity with these lipoglycans in the serum of patients with lupus nephritis. and patients with high levels of R. Gunabas Their microbiome also had very high titers of immunoglobulin G antibodies that recognize lipoglycans. “Based in part on the magnitude of these responses, we hypothesize a host immune response to the new virus. [R. gnavus] Lipoglycans associated with lupus strains may contribute to immune complex-mediated pathogenic pathways involved in lupus disease relapse,” Silverman’s group wrote. Notably, however, several lupus nephritis patients who provided fecal samples showed only low and stable levels. R. Gunabas Over time, ‘suggests not all’ [lupus nephritis] Flares are associated with [R. gnavus] Bloom outbreaks could mean that other undetected causes of disease are involved,” the researchers observed. Interest in the gut microbiome has exploded in recent years, and there is growing evidence that it can influence function. all over the body, and not just digestive physiology. Autoimmune diseases are no exception. recently, some research For example, rheumatoid arthritis has been shown to be related to the microbiome. In many of these situations, “gut microbiota disorders” are thought to increase the permeability of the intestinal wall, allowing bacterial components to leak into the circulation and wreak havoc on distant organ systems. Silverman et al. suggested that in the case of lupus nephritis, the effect was to promote an innate immune response. R. Gunabas Lipoglycan. It is well known that the body is hostile to these substances. Gram-negative sepsis, for example, Response to lipopolysaccharide Located in the cell wall of bacteria. As for lupus nephritis, this finding R. Gunabas instead of or that lipoglycan Immunosuppressants currently in use In such cases. Silverman’s group noted some limitations to the study. There is a small number of patients, an even smaller number of patients with active lupus nephritis, and a large amount of nephritis. R. Gunabas. Collection intervals for stool samples varied and were not always associated with patient disease activity. “We were unable to determine when such anti-pathogen antibody responses first developed in these pre-existing patients and how long they persisted,” the researchers admitted. They also noted that diet, previous antibiotic exposure, and over-the-counter drug use were not tracked and may have influenced the results. John Giver He served as editor-in-chief from 2014 to 2021. He is now a regular contributor. Disclosure This research was funded through a National Institutes of Health grant and charitable foundation support. Silberman reported the disclosure to the journal, but it was not published with the paper. Other authors declared no relevant financial interests. Primary information A chronicle of rheumatic diseases Source reference: Azzouz D, et al. “Longitudinal gut microbiome analysis and bloom of pathogenic strains during relapse of lupus disease.” Ann Rheum Dis 2023; DOI: 10.1136/ard-2023-223929. Please enable JavaScript to view Comments are provided by Disqus.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.medpagetoday.com/rheumatology/lupus/105228 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

