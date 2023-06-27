Youth Opioid-Related Deaths to Triple Between 2014 and 2021: Report





Opioid-related deaths among Ontario teens and adolescents tripled from 2014 to 2021, while medication rates declined significantly, a new report shows. Some might think these are staggering numbers, but not Paslena Anderson. In 2020, Aylmer, Ontario is 33 years old. The resident was hospitalized after overdosing on cocaine laced with fentanyl. She said straight that she was scared. “And when I left home, I wanted to throw everything away,” she explained. “I threw all my belongings in the trash and threw the drugs on the street so no one else could get them. It’s over.” Studies also suggest that young people are less treated for opioid use disorders than older people. According to the Ontario Drug Policy Research Network, only 37.1 percent of teens and young adults with opioid use disorders who died from drug causes received any treatment in the last year of the analysis. , 48.6 percent among adults aged 25 to 44 years. researchers discovered. Jackie Moore volunteers at The Nameless, a street-based harm reduction nonprofit in St. Thomas, Ontario. Young people are often left behind, he said. “We have seen intergenerational trauma, intergenerational substance use and intergenerational poverty on the rise,” she says. “We can see a huge gap in the support and services available to them and the people who love them.” The Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario, the Ontario Department of Public Health, the Ontario Office of Forensic Pathology, and the non-profit research organization ICES are also part of a project that analyzed the province’s health and demographic data for 15-24 year olds from 2014 to 2021. Involved. – Years age group. During this period, 752 adolescents died, 711 were hospitalized, and 5,401 visited the emergency department. A startling increase in opioid-related deaths among young people Promoting the establishment of monitored consumption sites Located in Elgin and Oxford counties. Dr. Ninh Tran of the Southwestern Public Health Service said this was a life saver. “It’s an immediate impact,” he explained. “If someone overdoses, there’s someone to help them right away, so there’s no waiting, especially if you’re taking it alone.” Health officials are currently searching for community partners and potential sites for monitored consumption facilities.

