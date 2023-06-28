



Springfield, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – June is National Migraine and Headache Awareness Month. Western Mass News spoke with Dr. James Otis, Vice President of Neuroscience and Rehabilitation at Baystate Health, to discuss the effects of migraine headaches and what you can do to alleviate pain. First of all, sir, what is a migraine and what causes it? Dr. Otis: “Oh, thank you David. Well, migraine headaches are a very specific type of headache. Most people think of migraines as just bad headaches, but they’re actually chemical changes in the brain. And migraines are characterized by not only head pain, but also other symptoms.Occasionally, there are auras of flashing lights or zigzag lines, usually , followed by headache, followed by severe hypersensitivity to light, odors, and sounds, and frequent nausea and vomiting, and usually the most important feature of migraine is the actual In other words, it is quite different from a typical tension-type or muscle-related headache.” It’s terrible. Are there certain people who are prone to migraines? Dr. Otis: “Yes. There tends to be a predisposition to migraines in the family. So if you have a parent or sibling with migraines, you know it. There is also the very rare Familial Migraine Syndrome. Unfortunately, migraine headaches are also hormonally determined, so estrogen can make women more prone to migraine headaches, especially during their childbearing years.” So, what treatments can you expect if you have a migraine? Dr. Ortiz: “So first-line treatments are typical of what’s available over-the-counter: acetaminophen, ibuprofen, naproxen sodium, etc. Most of those people tend to do well enough on their own. You obviously don’t see it in medical practice because of the , and then there are very specific drugs that work very well for acute migraine attacks, which are drugs called triptans, and more recently a new class of drugs called G pants. Also, if a patient has migraines more than once a month, we usually prefer to take medications that prevent migraines rather than treat them when they occur. Therefore, a wide variety of drugs are used, many of which are older drugs used for other treatments and other ailments such as high blood pressure, seizures, mood problems, etc., and they affect patients about 80 %.There are now new drugs, some of which can be injected, some of which can be taken orally for prophylaxis, and finally, every 3 months There are botulinum toxins that require injections, and there are specific devices and even transcranial electrical stimulation for the more intractable types of migraine.” Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). all rights reserved.

