Health
A new study suggests that your blood type may increase your chances of contracting the novel coronavirus.who is most at risk
Could your blood type make you more likely to develop COVID-19?
The idea surfaced early in the pandemic, when scientists were working to figure out why some people got much sicker than others.
early research suggesting that people with type A blood may be at higher risk than people with type O blood, A new study was published on Tuesday in a diary blood It seems to support that idea.
People with type A blood, who make up about one-third of the U.S. population, have a 20% to 30% higher risk of contracting the novel coronavirus than people with type O blood (nearly half of Americans), researchers say. Professor Shawn Stowell, Ph.D. said.He is a professor of pathology at Harvard Medical School and lead author of the study, says luck.
There is no doubt that everyone, and perhaps everyone, is at risk from the virus. In fact, the majority of Americans have experienced it, even if they don’t realize it. according to the data It was collected by US public health officials to look at COVID-19 antibodies from infection, not vaccination, in people whose blood was drawn in commercial laboratories.
What factors increase the risk of COVID-19?
There are multiple known factors that influence whether you have COVID-19 and how severe it is. They include whether a person’s immune system is working well. Whether you have diabetes, obesity, or any other health condition that makes you more susceptible to illness. and the amount of virus to which a person is exposed.
Blood type also seems to tip the scales. All else being equal, if A and O sit side by side and both are coughed up by someone positive for COVID-19, A is slightly more likely to get sick, Stowell said. To tell. The same goes for his first SARS-CoV-1 coronavirus. The first pandemic of the 21st century, in 2003.
Does the research make sense anymore? According to the World Health Organization, the planet is no longer in a pandemic. announced in May.
However, viruses are Still circulating around levels seen in summer 2020 and 2021, according to U.S. sewage data, it’s not a thing of the past. While it doesn’t cause serious illness in most people at this point, it could evolve back into a dangerous state, Stowell and other experts argue.
Therefore, knowing “one very small piece of the puzzle” of how blood type affects a person’s susceptibility will be useful again in the future if new potentially problematic variants emerge. It could be important, says Stowell.
This knowledge could also help scientists understand how and why other viruses, such as cholera and malaria, tend to favor certain blood groups, he added. .
Further research is needed to understand whether COVID-19 shows a preference for blood types B and/or AB. Stowell’s team is now investigating how the virus responds to type B. Research is ongoing, but oral exposure to the virus may make having that blood type more relevant.
That hypothesis hasn’t been tested yet, but “it’s possible,” he says.
