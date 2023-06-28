A Study Investigating Incidence and Trends in Endometrial Cancer Among African Descent





Compared to white women, black women are at a higher risk of being diagnosed with advanced uterine cancer (also known as endometrial cancer) or developing advanced tumors. Researchers recently compared endometrial cancer incidence and trends, overall and by subtype, between African women in Florida and women in the French Caribbean, specifically Martinique and Guadeloupe. The results of this survey are published on Wiley online. cancera peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society. Endometrial cancer is classified as endometrioid or non-endometrioid (a more aggressive form) based on the appearance of the tumor cells and genetic changes. Heidi N. Medina, Ph.D., MPH, and colleagues at the University of Miami School of Medicine, with data from his 34,789 endometrial cancer cases occurring in Florida (USA) and the French Caribbean from 2005 to 2018. , we found the following: Caribbean black women had the lowest rates of both endometrioid and non-endometrioid subtypes.

The non-endometrial type was most common in black women in the United States (9.2 per 100,000) and was 2.6 times higher than in white women in the United States.

For endometrioid cancer, incidence increased by 1.8% in black American women and 1.2% in white American women from 2005 to 2018, but no change was observed in black women in the Caribbean.

Incidence of more advanced non-endometrial cancers increased among women overall, 5.6% per year among black American women, 4.4% among black Caribbean women, and 3.9% among white American women. This study conveys current scientific evidence regarding endometrial cancer risk in a diverse sample of African-American women and highlights the importance of within-group differences among black women. Our study suggests that these differences among black women in different parts of the world are partly due to social factors related to assigned race rather than purely African ancestry-related factors based on genetic origin. suggesting that it is caused by ” Dr. Heidi N. Medina, PhD, MPH, University of Miami School of Medicine Medina added that the study highlights the need to not generalize results for black women in the United States to other African populations around the world, where data are limited. “This demonstrates the need for concerted efforts around the world to identify disparities, underscores the importance of strong cancer surveillance systems and registries across different regions, and strengthens the global health community. It indicates the need to prioritize the allocation of resources to improve data between the “collection of cancer registries around the world.” she said. Dr. Medina also emphasized the importance of tracking the increasing incidence of highly fatal non-endometrial types of endometrial cancer and identifying risk factors associated with these malignancies. sauce: Reference magazines: Medina, Grand National, other. (2023) Risk and prevalence of endometrial cancer in different populations of African descent. cancer. doi.org/10.1002/cncr.34789.

sauce: Reference magazines: Medina, Grand National, other. (2023) Risk and prevalence of endometrial cancer in different populations of African descent. cancer. doi.org/10.1002/cncr.34789.

