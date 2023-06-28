Health
First community-acquired malaria case detected in US in decades: What you need to know
(The Hill) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a health advisory regarding the epidemic of a small number of diseases. Malaria cases in Florida and TexasThis is the first time in the last 20 years that localized transmission of the disease has been detected in the United States.
There have been five confirmed cases of malaria in the United States in the last two months, four in Florida and one in Texas. The fact that these people were infected in the United States has caused concern among health officials, as no such infections have been seen since 2003.
As the CDC noted in it, caveat, Malaria infections in the United States are not unheard of. The country had about 2,000 malaria cases each year before the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, cases in the United States are most often found in people who have traveled to areas outside the country where malaria transmission is more common.Five locally found infections in Florida and Texas indicate that mosquitoes acquired the parasite and spread it to other areas.
Although effective treatments and mitigation strategies for malaria are available in the United States, treating the disease can be uncomfortable. Some experts worry that such cases point to a bigger problem.
Malaria was once very common in the United States, but after the National Malaria Eradication Program in the 40’s and 50’s, the country’s endemic status ended.
Malaria is considered a “medical emergency” by the CDC and can be fatal, especially for children under the age of five and pregnant women. Symptoms range from mild to life-threatening. Symptoms may resemble flu and may include an enlarged spleen, enlarged liver, or mild jaundice.
One of the characteristic symptoms of malaria is called a “malaria attack,” in which an infected person experiences a distinct period of illness lasting 6 to 10 hours.
These seizures are defined in three stages. It is a cold stage with chills and shivering. Fever, headache, vomiting and, in children, a high temperature period that can lead to seizures. Then the body temperature returns to normal during the sweating phase. Patients repeat these attacks during the course of infection.
There are four types of malaria, and the cases detected in the United States are caused by parasites. vivax malaria parasite. Of the more than 200 species of mosquitoes in the continental United States and its territories, only two species have the potential to vector and transmit. vivax malaria parasite.
“If these cases go undetected for a long period of time, they can quickly spiral out of control.” Vivax, Some strains can be so non-virulent that people may be infected but not realize they are,” said the University of South Florida School of Public Health. Professor John Adams said.
of vivax malaria parasite It takes about 10-15 days for the parasite to develop and spread inside the mosquito. This means that a potential spread of malaria may not be immediately noticed, especially if symptoms are ignored.
The antimalarial drug chloroquine is effective against infections such as: vivax malaria parasiteHowever, additional treatment may be required if associated with this parasite.
vivax malaria parasite It is one of two forms of malaria that can remain dormant in the liver and cause disease relapses over months or years. Nearly all malaria cases require medical intervention to resolve, vivax malaria parasite In some cases, treatment with another drug that targets dormant parasites in the liver, such as a drug called primaquine, is required.
There are also problems associated with this course of treatment.
Adams pointed out that primaquine “has a lot of toxicity associated with it.” Side effects may include fatigue. Weak pulse. discoloration of the skin and eyes. seizures; confusion; and blurred vision.
Primaquine should also not be given to people with a genetic disorder called G6PD deficiency. This drug can damage red blood cells in people with this condition, causing anemia. Many people don’t realize they have her G6PD deficiency until they start a treatment like primaquine.
The CDC blames recent infections on increased international travel over the summer. Hurricane season may also have contributed to these infections, as more standing water provides more opportunities for mosquitoes to breed.
Speaking about the possibility of widespread transmission, Adams said, a bigger concern is that these malaria infections could indicate the spread of other mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue, Zika virus, West Nile virus and chikungunya virus. said that it is a matter of nature.
As summer begins, West Nile virus has already been detected in several states. in Louisiana, faster than usual This is the first case since the beginning of this year.
Malaria can be combated by spraying insecticides from helicopters and planes to kill adult and larvae mosquitoes. Adams pointed out that every county in Florida has mosquito-free districts, which are programs aimed at controlling mosquito populations and preventing disease.
To reduce the chance of infection, you can buy clothing that already contains a synthetic repellent and insecticide called permethrin, or you can spray yourself with a standard mosquito repellent.
CDC advises clinicians to consider malaria when treating patients with fever of unknown origin, regardless of whether they have recently traveled abroad. Clinicians should also obtain the patient’s travel history.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.krqe.com/health/first-locally-transmitted-malaria-cases-detected-in-us-in-decades-what-you-should-know/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Stock market holiday in Bakri Id postponed to June 29 from June 28
- Google Shows Top Brand Ads To Chatbot-Generated Spam Blogs
- First community-acquired malaria case detected in US in decades: What you need to know
- Hipkins meets Xi Jinping: behind the handshakes, New Zealand is getting closer and closer to China
- Apple says the proposed UK law poses a serious threat to end-to-end encryption.
- USGA admits fumbling Rory McIlroy decision at US Open
- Daily horoscope for June 28, 2023
- DRESS TO IMPRESS: 4-H Llama and Alpaca Club carrying traditions for over 35 years – The Daily Reporter
- New suspect in Stephen Lawrence’s murder
- ‘American Pot Story: Oaksterdam’ premieres in Hollywood
- Cade Klubnik aided by ‘Wide Receiver U’ recruit
- Transforming Stroke Diagnostics: Startup Goes 1.6 Meters High to Drive Innovation