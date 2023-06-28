



The human gut contains a complex ecosystem consisting of complex plasmid domes enriched with undiscovered plasmids, driving horizontal gene transfer events. Broad-host range (BHR) plasmids carrying fitness genes can be transferred between bacteria across distant phylogenetic taxa and facilitate host adaptation to different environments. However, accurate identification of BHR plasmids in the gut remains challenging, and their host range and prevalence remain unknown. Recently, a research team led by Professor MA Yingfei of the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology (SIAT) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences identified and characterized plasmids carried by human gut bacterial isolates from culturomics-based studies. The researchers detailed their precise host range, persistence in the human gut, accessory genes, spread across different environments, and their transmission and evolutionary trajectories. This research Nucleic acid research June 7th. Researchers assembled 820 plasmid-like clusters (PLCs) with complete genomes (comPLCs). “The majority of PLCs (81.1%) fall into known replicon types, suggesting that enteric plasmids are highly diverse and novel,” said YANG Lili, lead author of the study. said Mr. They found that 175 comPLCs had a broad host range across different bacterial genera, 71 of which were detected in at least two human populations in four distant countries, and 13 were highly prevalent in at least one human population ( >10%). They observed that the most widespread PLC (Clstr-417) could spread among isolates collected from Chinese and American donors in 24 genera across 5 phyla. Some PLCs are also so ubiquitous that they are found in a wide variety of species and environmental sewages. Evolutionary trajectories showed that BHR plasmids spread very rapidly between phylum and environment, with all transmission times occurring 0–10 years ago and colonizing individual intestines multiple times. “We found that these BHR plasmids can carry many different adaptive genes and that individual PLCs can even carry up to seven antibiotic resistance genes,” said Professor MA. Professor MA is exploring further possibilities for the BHR plasmid. “BHR plasmids may also have great potential for editing the genomes of commensal gut microbes and bacteriophages that suffer from a lack of editing tools,” he said. Transfer of BHR plasmids between phylogenetically distinct hosts in and out of the human gut. (Image provided by SIAT) / Open to the public. This material from the original organization/author may be of the nature of its time and has been edited for clarity, style and length. Mirage.News does not take any organizational positions or positions and all views, positions and conclusions expressed herein are those of the authors only.see full text here.

