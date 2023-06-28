Sarah Harding Heritage Research Project Recruits First Participants

Pioneering cancer research project launched in memory of singer Sarah Harding, made possible by funding from Christie charity Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal and UK Cancer Research, recruits first participants .

BCAN-RAY (Breast Cancer Risk Assessment in Young Women) was founded in Sarah’s last wish to detect early signs of the disease and find new ways to save lives like she did.

The Girls Aloud band member, model and actress died tragically in September 2021 at the age of 39 after undergoing treatment at Christie, Manchester. This groundbreaking research was made possible with funding from the Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal and support from Sarah’s family, friends and girls. Bandmates Sheryl Tweedy, Kimberly Walsh, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts. Through various fundraising efforts they have so far raised over £1 million for her.

BCAN-RAY will be one of the first research studies in the world to identify new ways to predict the risk of developing breast cancer in young women.

Before she died, Sarah spoke about the importance of cancer research as follows. “In the fight against cancer, research is very important. This research may not come in time to help me, but it may help women like me in the future, so this project is on my mind. very close to.”

Catherine Craven Howe, 33, from Hale, south Manchester, is the first participant in the trial. She has worked in the medical industry and currently works as a medical assistant in an eating disorders ward while she is studying medicine at the University of Liverpool.

Katherine’s first appointment included a low-dose mammogram and a saliva sample for genetic testing.

she says: “I have never had breast cancer myself, nor have any family history of breast cancer, but I know how important clinical trials and research are. We hope that it will help devise a simple test to detect the possibility of breast cancer in women.”

More than 150 women in the UK are diagnosed with breast cancer every day*. Nearly one-fifth of all cases are in women under the age of 50, most of whom have no family history of breast cancer. Even though early breast cancer is currently the most common cause of death for women aged 30-55, there are no routine early breast cancer screening programs for young women with no family history***.

This project will examine the most common risk factors found in women diagnosed with breast cancer in their thirties. Based on these risk factors, scientists plan to build a model that can identify women at highest risk of developing breast cancer in their 30s.

The researchers hope that the findings will allow all women to undergo a breast cancer risk assessment when they turn 30. Women identified as at high risk could then have access to early screening and prevention opportunities to reduce their chances of developing breast cancer. It can lead to illness and even death.

The study included 1,000 women between the ages of 30 and 39. 250 will be women diagnosed with breast cancer but with no family history. The study will then be conducted with 750 women in the same age group who have never had breast cancer and have no family history of breast cancer. The study will be conducted at the Nightingale Center at Wythenshawe Hospital, part of the University of Manchester NHS Foundation Trust (MFT) in Manchester. Participants will be asked to complete a questionnaire, provide a saliva sample for genetic testing, and undergo a low-dose risk assessment mammogram.

Because subtle changes in DNA can be discerned through saliva, the Christie NHS Foundation Trust of Manchester is working with UK Cancer Research to establish genetic types and patterns to develop personalized risk scores. Risk prediction can be superimposed with several other factors, such as when a woman’s menstrual period begins, alcohol consumption, and contraceptive use. Breast tissue density can also affect your level of risk of contracting the disease.

Dr Sascha Howell, consultant to Sarah at the University of Manchester Christie and MFT, leading the BCAN-RAY study, said: Find out why young women are diagnosed when no one else in their family has the disease. Too many young women in their 30s, like Sarah, have tragically died of breast cancer, and we need to find ways to more accurately identify those who develop breast cancer.

“Right now, the only indicator we have is based on family history, which only helps predict one-third of cases. This is the first study in women, and since breast cancer remains the leading cause of death in women under the age of 50, it will help identify those at highest risk and get cancer early, when treatment is more likely to be successful. We need to find a way to provide breast cancer screening to find out.”

Dr. Howell is a cancer prevention and early detection researcher at the National Institutes of Health’s Manchester Biomedical Research Centre, working with researchers at the Universities of Manchester, Cambridge and University College London on this subject. A suite of tools will help identify young women at highest risk of breast cancer, get them screened for breast cancer early, and monitor them closely for signs of the disease to increase their chances of survival.

Michelle Mitchell, Chief Executive of Cancer Research UK, said: Sarah Harding was a fearless advocate for research. She braved the pain caused by her cancer and went through treatment thinking about how she could help other women in a similar situation.

“It has been inspiring to see people unite in her memory after her death to support life-saving research. .

“The BCAN-RAY project will fulfill Sarah’s last wish to help women like her. Harnessing the power of cutting-edge science, every woman can live breast cancer-free.” I look forward to the day.”

To date, the Christie charity has committed around £200,000 to research and more than £500,000 to UK cancer research.

If you would like to donate to the Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal, you can donate here. www.christie.nhs.uk/the-christie-charity/donate/sarah-harding.

The Christie Charity supports the work of the Christie NHS Foundation Trust, providing a full range of services that exceed NHS funding. This includes costs for care and treatment, research, education and additional patient services. Donations from the public make a big difference in the care and treatment Christie can provide to patients and their families.

Shine Bright Foundation (https://shine-bright-foundation.org.uk/ Funded the development of the Nightingale Center.

end

* Based on annual mean number of new breast cancer cases in the UK from 2016 to 2018, available at https://www.cancerresearchuk.org/health-professional/cancer-statistics/statistics-by-cancer-type/breast- increase. cancer#Heading-Zero, accessed February 2023.

** Based on annual average new breast cancer cases by age in the UK from 2016 to 2018, available at: https://www.cancerresearchuk.org/health-professional/cancer-statistics/statistics-by-cancer-type/breast-cancer/incidence-invasive#Heading-Oneaccessed February 2023.

*** Number of registered deaths in England and Wales in 2021, https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/datasets/deathsregisteredinenglandandwalesseriesdrreferencetablesaccessed February 2023.

