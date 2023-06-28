Focus on product testing for healthy hair and scalp





June 27, 2023 Hair care and maintenance is a trend that continues to grow as consumers seek products that address specific concerns. These concerns range from hair loss, gray hair, texture, shine and color. Global hair and scalp care market size is estimated at US$97.8 billion in 2023 (Grandview survey) Cultural identity can also be expressed through hairstyles. In addition to important social roles, hair has various biological functions such as protection, sensory input, thermoregulation, and communication. Hair protects the scalp from UV rays, serves as a sensory tool, and as a duct that drains sebum. Hair is also important for insulation and warmth in terms of thermoregulation, and has been shown to harbor stem cell populations and immune cells that are important for the skin’s regenerative capacity and innate immunity, respectively. The hair follicle itself is a surprisingly complex skin appendage, involving many scientific disciplines, including biology and nutrition. Healthy hair is important because it is indicative of a person’s overall health. Unhealthy, dry, damaged or gray hair can contribute to heightened levels of social anxiety, social anxiety and self-criticism. Healthy hair is extremely important for both physical and mental health as it boosts your overall confidence levels and self-esteem. Eurofins CRL is continuously expanding its testing capabilities to cover all hair products intended to create or maintain healthy hair and scalp. Overall hair count, image analysis and length analysis of individual hairs can be used to examine hair growth, strength, reduction in hair loss and improvement in hair diameter. Eurofins CRL also allows you to assess the qualitative beauty of hair such as shine, frizz, color and moisture subjectively through instrumental measurements as well as through professional and self-assessment surveys. Scalp analysis utilizes instruments that can measure the effectiveness of products on scalp moisture content, pH, oiliness, and skin barrier function. Eurofins CRL is part of a global network with multiple locations, multi-ethnic panelists and competitive pricing. We offer a unique and customized approach to ensure you meet all your hair testing and regulatory goals.

