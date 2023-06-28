First new tuberculosis vaccine since BCG vaccine entered clinical trials

T.The Gates Foundation announced Wednesday plans to fund a long-awaited trial that, if proven effective, would be the first new tuberculosis vaccine in more than 100 years.

A Phase 3 trial of 26,000 people, scheduled to begin next year, will test a vaccine known as M72/AS01, which has shown promising efficacy. result The discovery, which came from a small trial in 2019, sparked excitement at the time. However, larger confirmatory studies were delayed because GSK, which was developing the vaccine at the time, transferred the vaccine to the Foundation affiliate, the Gates Institute for Medical Research, rather than proceeding with the vaccine itself.

“We were quite frustrated with the turnaround time,” said Thomas Scriba, an immunologist at the University of Cape Town and investigator of both studies, calling the news “incredibly positive.” Unfolding…the world really needs a tuberculosis vaccine,” he said. “

To be clear, tuberculosis vaccines have been around since 1921, when a French team created the so-called BCG vaccine from the causative agent of bovine tuberculosis. It is administered to children in many low- and middle-income countries, but studies measuring its efficacy have shown mixed results and do not protect adolescents or adults.

in the meantime, tuberculosis It remains the world’s leading cause of death, claiming about 1.6 million lives each year, more than any other infectious disease before the emergence of COVID-19.

No new vaccine has been developed since the BCG vaccine. One reason for this is the scientific hurdle that tuberculosis is a much more complex pathogen than SARS-CoV-2, for example, and that the disease primarily affects the poorest people on the planet. One of the reasons is that there is almost no economic effect. Incentives for pharmaceutical companies.

Nomasamsanka Majozi, Director of Public Affairs at the African Institute for Health, spoke in a Foundation press call about the continuing toll of tuberculosis in her home province of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. More than half of the community has TB or will develop TB. Many are wage earners, so getting sick can not only endanger their lives, but also threaten the financial security of their families.

There will be “devastating costs,” she said.

The Gates Foundation, which also funded early research into the shooting, is contributing $400 million to the case, and the UK’s Wellcome Trust is contributing up to an additional $150 million. Trevor Mandel, chairman of global health at the Gates Foundation, told reporters the trial will be conducted at more than 50 sites in Africa and Asia and will likely take four to six years to complete.

It takes time to get enough people sick to participate in the study, as well as to recruit people so that researchers can see if the vaccine works. Mandel said the vaccine efficacy will be analyzed once a total of 150 people in the vaccine and placebo groups develop active disease.

This study is not primarily intended to test whether the vaccine can protect children who have never been exposed to tuberculosis, as BCG vaccination is hoped to do. Rather, the trial will see if it can prevent adults and adolescents with latent tuberculosis infection—those who are infected but asymptomatic—from becoming fully ill.

Recent estimates suggest that about a quarter of the world’s population has an underlying tuberculosis infection. About 5% to 15% will develop the disease during their lifetime. A 2019 study showed that the M72 vaccine reduced the risk of developing full-blown tuberculosis by 49.7%.

“This is a really big deal,” said Majir Dibangahi, deputy director of the McGill International Tuberculosis Centre. “If this vaccine can reduce disease by 50%, it will have a huge impact all over the world.”

He said such a reduction could greatly reduce TB transmission, as people with latently infected people cannot spread TB. WHO in 2022 report Researchers estimate that a 50% effective tuberculosis vaccine for adults and adolescents could prevent 37.2-76 million infections and 4.6-8.5 million deaths by 2050. .

But Divangahi cautioned against overconfidence in 2019’s results. In the trial, 26 people in the placebo group and 39 out of 13 in the vaccine group developed the disease, so the sample size was “very small,” he said. And no one knows how long the protection will last.

The Gates Institute for Medicine has guaranteed vaccine production, but GSK will continue to supply adjuvants, molecules designed to amplify the vaccine’s signal to the immune system. A GSK spokesperson said the company believes the institute is the best organization to advance vaccine development given the complexities of conducting Phase 3 trials in low-income countries. “Science is the most important contribution to global health,” he said. We are investigating a proof of concept through Phase 2. “

If the vaccine succeeds, the Gates Foundation’s work isn’t over yet. Mandel said the foundation needs to find a partner to manufacture the drug for the commercial market. And given that tuberculosis mainly affects the poorest people in low-income countries, experts warn it will be extremely difficult to spread.

Latent tuberculosis can already be treated with antibiotics, but those medicines must be taken in pill form for at least a month. Many low-income countries do not have the extensive resources needed to identify and administer infected individuals.

Mel Spiegelman, CEO of the Tuberculosis Alliance, said two doses should be more scalable, but finding and administering potentially billions of people “is still very expensive. It will be a daunting task,” he said.

“It will require a lot of resources,” he said, adding that “it will take resources that are currently not being devoted to fighting TB.”

Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that the Gates Foundation was beginning research into tuberculosis. In fact, an affiliated organization, the Gates Institute for Medicine, will run the study with funding from the Gates Foundation.