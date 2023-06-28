Health
Induction of ferroptosis in glioblastoma cells by combined treatment with chloramphenicol and 2-deoxy-D-glucose
Little is known about the relationship between glioblastoma and mitochondria. We focused on mitochondria because they are important organelle targets in the treatment of glioblastoma.twenty one. Additionally, hypoglycemia and hypoxia are present in the tumor environment.14,15. Our previous research focused on developing therapies for glioblastoma under hypoglycemic conditions.9. The results of this previous study were: Mitochondria were activated under glucose-deprived conditions, and antimicrobials were effective under glucose-deprived conditions. Because the tumor environment is hypoglycemic and deficient in various nutrients, previous findings indicated a promising therapeutic approach. However, under glucose-deficient conditions, glucose levels (100 mg/L) were much lower than under normal glucose conditions (1000 mg/L).9. Given tumor heterogeneity, some hypertrophic lesions may have higher glycemic levels than hypotrophic lesions. To overcome these malignancies, it is important to develop effective therapies using different oxygen concentrations in normo- and hypoglycemic conditions. Therefore, in this study, we focused on normoglycemic and hypoxic conditions and developed a combination treatment with CAP and 2-DG. This treatment significantly inhibited cell growth under normal glucose conditions in both normal and hypoxic conditions. Therefore, combination therapy may be promising for glioblastoma patients.
Our results showed that combination treatment was ineffective under high glucose (4500 mg/L) compared to normal glucose conditions, highlighting the importance of maintaining glucose levels within the normal range. I’m here. Previous studies have shown that blood glucose levels are associated with prognosis in patients with glioblastoma, with high blood glucose levels leading to poor prognosis.twenty two. Furthermore, OCR was higher under normal glucose conditions than under high glucose conditions, suggesting that mitochondrial-targeted therapy is more effective under normal glucose conditions than under high glucose conditions.9a glucose concentration of 1000 mg/L is considered normal in humans.
The blood-brain barrier (BBB) blocks the entry of some substances into the brain.twenty three. Therefore, consideration should be given to whether the agent can pass her BBB. Recently, nanotherapeutic techniques have been developed to overcome the BBB and enhance the treatment of glioblastoma.twenty three. Among the variety of drugs available, we selected two drugs, CAP and 2-DG, that readily cross the BBB and directly affect mitochondria.twenty four,twenty five.
CAP is an antibacterial agent that induces mitochondrial dysfunction26.In addition, the drug is also used to treat meningitis27. Dunkle et al.27 reported effective blood levels of 46 to 154 μM in premature infants with central nervous system infections. Additionally, a 100 μM concentration is reasonable and less harmful. In addition, the use of this drug is expected to relocate the drug.Metformin has recently been used to treat cancers such as glioblastoma28. Kim et al.28 reported that the combination of 2-DG and metformin inhibits the proliferation of glioblastoma cells. We investigated the effects of metformin under glucose-deprived conditions and reported that CAP was effective under glucose-deprived conditions in that study.9whereas metformin was less effective (Supplementary Figure. S8). This difference is probably due to the different mechanisms of action of these two drugs. CAP inhibits mitochondrial ribosomes and causes mitochondrial dysfunction26. Metformin has been reported to inhibit the mitochondrial complex1.However, another theory has been put forward and the exact mechanism is not fully elucidated29. CAP is effective in both glucose deprived and normal conditions. Therefore, CAP may be an important drug for the treatment of glioblastoma.
2-DG is used to treat cancer by targeting glycolysis12. Stein and Raez conducted clinical trials using 2-DG to treat cancer or solid tumors and demonstrated safety at appropriate concentrations. Stein she recommended a dose of 45 mg/kg, while Raez he recommended a safe dose of 63 mg/kg/day12,13. Furthermore, Cmaximum The β of the 45 mg/kg dose is 73.7 μg/ml (449 μM), while that of the 63 mg/kg/day dose is 116 μg/ml (approximately 700 μM). However, Sasaki et al.30 reported that although 2-DG is successful in treating cancer, effective doses cause severe side effects. Therefore, they recommended a new device to deliver his 2-DG with polylactic-co-glycolic acid nanoparticles. In our study, the concentration of 2-DG was 300 µM, which is within the safe range.
2-DG inhibits glycolysis, resulting in a state similar to glucose starvation. As previously reported, mitochondria predominate in conditions of glucose deprivation. 2-DG also increased the expression of COX1 and OXPHOS, suggesting mitochondrial dominance. We further believe that deficiency of this nutrient leads to increased fatty acid oxidation activity and hypothesize that the increase in OXPHOS is due to fatty acid activation. Etomoxir has been used to detect the activity of fatty acid oxidation, and high doses of Etomoxir have been reported to inhibit the mitochondrial complex 131. OXPHOS decreased after Etomoxir injection, but the decrease was smaller than expected. Therefore, other pathways, including amino acid pathways, may exist. Further investigation is needed to elucidate this.
Based on research findings, ferroptosis may have occurred. Several markers of ferroptosis have recently been reported, such as KEAP1, NRF2, HO-1, GpX4, TFRC, FTH1 and xCT.17. Previous studies have shown that CAP induces ferroptosis via the p-p62-KEAP1-NRF2-HO-1 pathway.9. Two different agents were used in this study. Therefore, confirming the existence of a single ferroptotic stream was difficult. However, these two agents significantly affected iron kinetics and showed a combined effect on FTH1, GpX4, and KEAP1. Additionally, it is important to use inhibitors of this pathway to see if these agents induce ferroptosis. In response he used DFO. DFO inhibited both agents, suggesting that the underlying mechanism of cell death in this case is ferroptosis. In this study, we evaluated other cell death pathways such as apoptosis and necroptosis. Expression of caspase 3, which is indicative of apoptosis, was unchanged with each drug. Moreover, no increase in her RIP3K mRNA levels associated with necroptosis was detected. Furthermore, one of the reasons why 2-DG causes ferroptosis might be that glucose deprivation induces blockade of the serine synthesis pathway, a pathway derived from glycolysis.32. This depletes glutathione, an activator of GpX4 that prevents ferroptosis.33.
One of the limitations of this study is that the data were collected in vitro rather than in vivo. Therefore, further in vivo studies in mice are needed. However, the development of effective treatments is worth reporting. In conclusion, we have developed an effective therapy combining CAP and 2-DG to treat glioblastoma cell lines under normal glucose conditions. Therefore, our findings may be beneficial for the development of treatments for glioblastoma.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-023-37483-5
