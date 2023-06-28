Are Your Foods Ultra-Processed Enough? – Daily Freeman





When I was young, living under my parents’ roof, my late father would always make sure I brought snacks like beanie vienna, wiener sausages, and pot meats to graveyard duty factory shifts. Of course, I appreciated the expression of paternal love. But Chris Van Tureken, author of Ultra-Processed People, would probably be appalled. Admittedly, Van Talleken isn’t the only one sounding the alarm about ultra-processed foods today. A food item marked by arms-length enumeration of additives, a kaleidoscopic clash of dyes (“Mambo’s number five is the color, right?”), and whole grains replaced with alternatives. . The conviction that he “allowed the shadow of the barley stalk to fall upon the vat.” I think one turning point was when bags of crushed ice started containing more ingredients than all the characters in the LGBTQ+ expansion. Remember when your mom claimed love was the secret ingredient in cooking? Emotions double on today’s assembly line, where envy, gluttony, greed, lust, pride, laziness, and anger are the norm. built into the According to Van Tureken, the chemical modifications needed to reduce salt, sugar and fat addiction may amplify the risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, depression and dementia. It is said that there is No, it won’t be long before a convenience market touchscreen asks, “Would you like to pay with credit, debit or funeral insurance?” Costco will have to be even more vigilant about giving out free samples as manipulative practices become commonplace. (“No, wait – that’s not an onion dip! It’s a scangun! What? Oh, I’m glad you like the crunchiness.”) Somewhere in America, a food industry chemist must be telling a friend: It’s about children. Come on, have a beer. I’m three processes away from her from this microwaveable entree that’s causing spontaneous combustion in lefties in the Midwest. As for the San Andreas Fault…” I know I’m too strict with R&D people. We applaud the amount of trial and error it takes to ensure that our packaged foods target all taste buds: salty, sour, sweet, bitter, umami, Chernobyl-like deliciousness. I understand that consumers can be infuriatingly demanding to get the texture, flavor and appearance they want. But Goldilocks said it only took him three tries to get everything “just right.” Read fairy tale books! Sure, preservatives are needed to ensure proper shelf life, but some products exist longer than the continental shelf. Look for a box stamped with a message such as “best used by death row inmates anyway”. To his credit, Van Tuleken isn’t all about feeling guilty or campaigning for large-scale government intervention in the food industry. He’s more interested in tweaking and tweaking to create a healthier culture than one where “hi, friends” is heard less often than “high fructose.” Perhaps the new product name will make you rethink your unchecked calorie intake. I can’t believe it’s even slightly better than poking your eyes with a sharp stick. There is an atmosphere that can make you bite your teeth. Perhaps soccer moms will brainstorm ways to balance the convenience of Cheetos or Beanie Ween with the types of edibles your grandma used to eat. (“Relax. You still have time for soccer practice, dance recitals, and karate lessons. But first, you have to stroll along South 40 to pick up some healthy snacks. No. Oops, I’m sorry my sickle punctured your soccer ball.” Amber.”) Danny Tyree’s column is distributed by the Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate.

