First case of West Nile virus found in Austin: What you need to know





The Austin Public Health Department detected the first case of West Nile virus in a pool with zip code 78721. It is the area east of Austin, west of Ed Bleustein Boulevard, south of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, east of Airport Boulevard, and north of the Colorado River. This is not the case with the West Nile in humans. Instead, it was discovered as part of a routine surveillance of mosquito-infested areas throughout Travis County by the Austin Public Health Department. Travis County had one West Nile case in humans last year, and six mosquito pools tested positive. Affected postal codes were 78759, 78754, 78723, 78721, 78704 and 78744. The first human cases occurred later than usual, in mid-December rather than in the summer. Marcel Elizonde, head of the Department of Environmental Health Services, said: “It’s important to educate people on how to protect themselves from mosquitoes and mosquito-borne viruses, especially as more people spend time outdoors, especially ahead of the upcoming holidays.” said. “Let’s protect the 4 D’s.” Austin Public Health Alert:Mosquito season has arrived. What you can do to keep them from being bitten is to remove them from your yard. Don’t forget the 4 D’s of mosquito repellent. Drain the collected water. Empty buckets, toys, tires, swimming pools, flower pots, clogged gutters. Mosquitoes thrive in standing water and need as little as a teaspoon to lay their eggs.

Empty buckets, toys, tires, swimming pools, flower pots, clogged gutters. Mosquitoes thrive in standing water and need as little as a teaspoon to lay their eggs. Dusk to dawn. Mosquitoes that spread West Nile virus are most active at dusk and dawn.

Mosquitoes that spread West Nile virus are most active at dusk and dawn. dress: When outdoors, wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, long pants, and long sleeves. There are also clothes with built-in anti-mosquito function.

When outdoors, wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, long pants, and long sleeves. There are also clothes with built-in anti-mosquito function. Deet: Apply an insect repellent containing DEET. You can use it on your skin and clothes. Mosquitoes aren’t the only threat to the West Nile Centers for Disease Control and Prevention The United States announced five cases of malaria this week. These cases were not contracted while traveling abroad. Four of those cases occurred in Florida. Another was in Cameron County, Texas, where Brownsville is located. more:Malaria cases in Texas and Florida rise for first time in US in 20 years, according to CDC What are the symptoms of West Nile virus? About 80% of people infected with West Nile virus have no symptoms. Most symptomatic people develop fever, headache, joint and body aches, swollen lymph nodes, vomiting, diarrhea, and a rash. Blood tests or a sample of cerebrospinal fluid can confirm the cause. People over the age of 60 are most at risk of serious illness, as are people with underlying medical conditions such as cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney disease, and people who have had organ transplants. How will the West Nile be treated? There is no vaccine for West Nile virus. Most people can use over-the-counter drugs. Anti-bite:How to avoid mosquito, ant and bee stings and how to treat them if they occur How can I get rid of mosquitoes in my garden? Discard all stagnant water sources.

Regularly clean anything that requires water, such as a bird bath. Use mosquito dunks or mosquito fish in ponds to eat mosquito larvae. Make sure the rainwater tank is covered.

Move potted plants indoors. Create a drain in the planter box to prevent water from accumulating.

Look for drainage problems in your garden and solve them with French drains.

Plant lemon balm, mint, chrysanthemums, marigolds, basil, garlic, eucalyptus, lavender, rosemary and lemongrass around your garden. Or use its scented oil or candles to keep mosquitoes away.

Sprinkle coffee grounds into the soil where drainage is a problem. They deprive the eggs in the soil of oxygen.

Install mosquito repellent lighting around your yard, such as LED lights, yellow bug lights, sodium lamps, etc.

Use fans on your patio to keep mosquitoes from swarming.

Leave your garden to a professional service. Let employees know if there are pets or children crawling in the yard.

