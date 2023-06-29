Experts Allay US Community Malaria Concerns

Earlier this week the CDC issued a warning About the first locally acquired malaria case America 20 years later. Today’s Medpage They spoke with experts and doctors to determine how rare this case was, whether there could be more cases, and what contributed to those cases.

The CDC reported four locally acquired malaria cases confirmed in Florida and one in Texas within the past two months, but said there was no evidence that the cases in the two states were linked. It pointed out. Moreover, all patients have received treatment and their symptoms have improved, and officials said the risk of localized malaria remains “extremely low” in the United States.

“This is not the next novel coronavirus,” said Dr. Brian Grimberg of the Center for Global Health and Disease at the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland. Today’s Medpage.

First, sending is very difficult. According to the CDC, malaria is transmitted by the bite of an infected female mosquito, but rarely is transmitted congenitally from mother to fetus at birth, or through blood transfusions, organ transplants, or unsafe needle-sharing practices. There is also a case.

Grimberg therefore shared a hypothetical anecdote about how difficult it is to spread between family members within the same household. Infected mosquitoes must enter through a screened window, bite one person, fly away for a few weeks, then return to find and bite another person.

Malaria is not transmitted by sneezing or shaking hands, he said.

Grimberg and other experts agreed on a possible scenario for how local cases could have emerged, starting with infected travelers from malaria-endemic areas entering the affected areas.

Dr. David Sullivan Jr., of the Johns Hopkins University Malaria Institute in Baltimore, said that “more than a few” mosquitoes likely bit the infected traveler, and few of those mosquitoes survive for a week or so. described as a small percentage. It continues to bite others, thereby causing infection.

During a mosquito’s short lifespan, it usually takes just two bites and stays within a limited range of about a mile, he added.

Professor Sullivan said of local cases in Florida and Texas, “It’s a great possibility that it’s going to stop here,” but admitted nothing was 100% certain.

He pointed to sporadic episodes of localized malaria in the United States, pointing to the following instances: Palm Beach County, Florida, 2003, Loudoun County, Virginia, 2002and 1999, Suffolk County, New Yorkamong others.

“We’ve seen this before,” said Sullivan. “I’ve long seen this as newsworthy, but it’s nothing new at all.”

Fortunately, Florida and Texas have very low mortality rates for the types of confirmed cases, he added. “It’s usually a complete recovery,” he says.

Indeed, locally infected cases have been identified as: vivax malaria parasiteagain vivax malaria parasitesaid the CDC, noting that malaria is caused by any of five protozoan parasites. vivax malaria parasite Infection is one of the few things that can cause serious illness.

symptoms of vivax malaria parasite Infections can include not only low platelet counts, but fevers that occur every other day, Sullivan said. The first course of treatment is usually chloroquine.

For severe malaria, the CDC said the only drug available to treat malaria in the United States is intravenous artesunate, and hospitals “need to plan for rapid diagnosis and treatment within 24 hours of the onset of malaria.” said.

moreover, vivax malaria parasite Because it is dormant in the liver, need additional treatment This is to prevent chronic infections and relapses that can occur months or years after the absence of symptoms, officials added.

“Malaria can cause serious symptoms in people,” says Dr. Erin Reed, a hospital physician at AdventHealth Central Texas in Killeen. She said it’s important for doctors to be aware of locally infected cases, especially when some patients are experiencing unexplained symptoms. Today’s Medpage.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve had an incident that was supposedly found locally,” she said. It’s important for her to keep in mind that “it happens infrequently, but you have to be careful.”

“I don’t want to miss the incident,” she added. It’s also important not to cause panic over what appears to be a low-level spread, she said.

Experts acknowledged that the novel coronavirus has impacted many aspects of life around the world, and the underlying factors that may have caused the cases in the United States remain unknown and speculative. Said there was room.

“If anything, travel to malaria areas among US citizens has been negligible in recent years,” Sullivan said.

Grimberg also pointed to the fact that public health efforts had to be diverted to the pandemic, which may have influenced other prevention efforts such as indoor spraying to reduce mosquito populations. bottom.

Regarding climate change, Grinberg said of the local cases, “it’s hard to say if climate change is to blame” in some way. “We won’t know until next year if there were more mosquitoes this year.”

As the world warms, mosquito-infested areas may increase, he said. However, “the evidence is not yet complete.”

Jennifer Henderson Joined MedPage Today in January 2021 as a corporate and research writer. She has covered the medical industry, life her science, and legal business, among others, in New York City.