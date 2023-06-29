Vaccines to save alligators and multi-million dollar industry – UQ News





A vaccine developed by the University of Queensland protects farmed saltwater crocodiles from West Nile virus (WNV), bringing economic and biodiversity benefits to northern Australia. Dr. Jodie Hobson Peters From UQ Faculty of Chemistry and Molecular Life Science The virus is prevalent in wet years, threatening the commercial viability of the $100 million-a-year crocodile-skin farming industry, he said. “Alligators infected with a local strain of WNV, known as Kunjin virus, develop tiny skin lesions called pix, making their hides unmarketable,” said Dr. Hobson-Peters. “WNV infections can affect up to 30% of alligator skins, costing the industry as much as $10 million annually. “If we get years of heavy rains in a row, the virus could make the crocodile farming industry unviable and threaten our current conservation model. “It will also destroy industries that contribute to livelihoods and economic development opportunities for Indigenous peoples in the Northern Territory and Far North Queensland.” Professor Roy Hall of UQ said the vaccine, based on a benign ‘Binjali’ virus isolated from mosquitoes in Australia, is the first vaccine of its kind to prove safe and effective against crocodiles. rice field. “We have demonstrated that our vaccine induces strong immune responses in vaccinated animals after two doses,” said Professor Hall. “Vaccinated crocodiles developed strong protective immunity against WNV without the virus replicating.” UQ is funded by the Australian Research Council and is working with the Crocodile Research Center to evaluate the long-term performance of the vaccine. Dr Sally Isberg, director of the Darwin-based Crocodile Research Center, said the surge in wild crocodile populations in recent decades was made possible by the farmed crocodile industry. “We face more than just economic threats. Crocodile farming has played a pivotal role in bringing this apex predator back from extinction over the past 60 years,” Isberg said. said Dr. “The captive breeding industry promotes sustainable practices and places economic value on alligators. , which means that we are encouraged to protect crocodile habitat. “As a result, other species that live symbiotically with crocodiles, such as brolga, jabil and long-necked turtles, are being protected.” T.his research npj vaccine, It is the result of UQ Dr. Jave Habargiladoctoral dissertation. The team is working with Australian animal vaccine company Treidlia BioVet to develop a commercial version of the vaccine for use in a wider range of industries. UQ acknowledges the contribution of Australian crocodile industry and biotechnology company Vaxine Pty Ltd. Media: Dr. Jody Hobson-Peters, [email protected]Professor Roy Hall, [email protected]; Faculty of Media Science, Faculty of Science [email protected]+61 438 162 687.

