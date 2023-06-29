What is a low FODMAP diet and does it work for IBS?





Tamara Duker Freumann learned about the low FODMAP diet just over ten years ago and started using it with patients suffering from Irritable Bowel Syndrome. It was a “game changer,” said a registered dietitian. of 1 study review For example, researchers published in 2020 52 to 86 percent Among IBS patients who followed this diet, symptoms such as bloating, pain, and diarrhea improved significantly. But the diet, which temporarily eliminates foods high in certain types of carbohydrates known to cause symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome, isn’t for everyone, experts say. No. Here’s how this works and how to decide if it’s right for you.

What are FODMAPs? FODMAPs, as their acronym suggests, are a specific class of carbohydrates called fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides and polyols, which are often not fully digested or absorbed in the small intestine and are instead absorbed in the colon. It is fermented by internal microorganisms. This can cause gastrointestinal disturbances.

of List of foods with high levels of FODMAP Long: Contains dairy products such as milk, yogurt, and ice cream. Fruits such as apples, mangoes, and watermelons. Vegetables such as onions, garlic, and asparagus. Wheat-based pasta or bread. Legumes such as beans and lentils. Nuts like cashews and pistachios. Sweeteners, such as honey, high fructose corn syrup, and low-calorie sweeteners. Dr. William Chey, professor of gastroenterology and nutritional sciences at the University of Michigan School of Medicine, says that FODMAPs usually “do not cause anything but a little more flatulence,” unless you have digestive problems. However, if you have IBS or certain other gastrointestinal conditions, it can cause symptoms such as pain, bloating, and diarrhea.

Who might benefit from dieting and who might not? FODMAPs are found in so many foods that a low FODMAP diet is very restrictive and this is why experts recommend caution and careful planning before starting a diet. is one of Dr. Lin Zhang, a gastroenterologist and professor of medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, David Geffen School of Medicine, says good candidates are those with IBS who regularly consume high-FODMAP foods and find their symptoms worsen after eating. said there is. She also has to be someone who is open to trying complex and new diets, she says. A low-FODMAP diet can also help relieve symptoms in people with other gastrointestinal disorders, such as: inflammatory bowel disease and Functional dyspepsia (chronic stomach discomfort or pain) Bacterial overgrowth in the small intestinesaid Dr. Chey. But the diet isn’t suitable for people with eating disorder symptoms, which are common in people with digestive disorders, Dr. Chang said. Because the low FODMAP diet is very restrictive, May Worsen Existing Eating DisordersIn some cases, it can be life-threatening, said Beth Rosen, a registered dietitian in New York.

How does diet work? Rosen says there are three stages to a low-FODMAP diet, and it’s best to work through the stages with the help of a trained nutritionist. The first phase, called the erasure phase, does the following: Replace all high FODMAP foods Eat low-FODMAP foods for two to six weeks (two weeks is usually enough to see if the diet is working), she said. Popular foods eaten during this stage include rice, quinoa, eggs, hard cheeses, most types of meat and fish, citrus fruits, strawberries, carrots, broccoli and many other fruits and vegetables. If symptoms do not improve significantly at this stage, the diet should be stopped. FODMAPs are probably not a problem for you, Dr. Chan said. Once you start to feel better, it’s time for the reintroduction phase, in which you add one FODMAP-rich food at a time and increase it back in over several days, Freumann said. His goal is to identify which of his FODMAPs, and in what amounts, causes symptoms. The final stage is the individualization stage, which restores acceptable amounts of high-FODMAP foods to create a balanced diet that is sustainable in the long term.

“This is a study meal,” Freumann says. It’s about giving you the knowledge to really understand your triggers. After identifying the most troublesome foods, you might consider taking over-the-counter enzyme supplements, such as lactide, Vino, or Phozyme, to help you tolerate them, depending on which type of FODMAPs are causing you problems, Freuman says. said Mr. . If a conventional low FODMAP diet is not suitable or practical for you, “Gentle” FODMAP Diet It may be a better fit, especially if you’re malnourished, pregnant, have a history of other dietary restrictions or eating disorders, or if you’re under 18 or older, says Rosen. In this version of the diet, the first phase eliminates a small number of food groups that are the most problematic, such as wheat, onions, garlic, beans, milk, and certain fruits. Then go through the redeployment and personalization phases as usual.

What are the other drawbacks of the diet? According to Freumann, a common pitfall of dieting is that people get bogged down at the beginning. “They become attached to the most rigid diets and are afraid to eat anything that is out of their diet.” This can affect quality of life, for example, making eating out less enjoyable and can lead to malnutrition and eating disorders, she says. A registered dietitian can help you follow your diet correctly and safely, especially during the sensitive reintroduction phase, Dr. Chei said. But there are also many evidence-based resources, such as smartphones, that can help you manage your own diet. Monash University App Australia and Book written by registered dietitianhe added. Keep in mind that a low FODMAP diet is just one approach. Management of IBSsaid Mrs Freumann. For example, some people may find relief by adjusting their fiber intake, eating less, and avoiding fatty and spicy foods.

