Penn survey shows public unaware of how prevalent RSV is

RSV fuel Last winter’s “Triple Demic”, Emergency rooms can have hours of waiting time and hospitals can fill up. But how many people actually know about the spread of this virus?

Not many, according to a recent University of Pennsylvania study examining Americans’ understanding of viruses.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) can cause serious infections and can kill young children and the elderly. Each year, millions of people in the United States fall ill, typically with mild cold-like symptoms.

Kathleen Hall Jamison, director of research at the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg Center for Public Policy, said the similarities to the common cold could confuse many people about whether they should be concerned.

Here’s what you need to know about the virus, research, and the future of the RSV vaccine.

What should I know about RSV?

Before the pandemic, children were almost universally infected with RSV by their second birthday. But according to Penn’s national survey, only 2% of Americans know this.

The virus typically hospitalizes an estimated 58,000 to 80,000 children under the age of five in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Among adults over the age of 65, the death toll rises from 60,000 to 160,000.

” read more: What is RSV and what are its symptoms?

Researchers in Pennsylvania surveyed more than 1,600 Americans in late May and early June to better understand their knowledge of RSV and their attitudes toward future infections. vaccination. The investigation was conducted after the Food and Drug Administration in May. approved the first RSV vaccine For seniors.

Penn’s research found that most people knew RSV could cause serious illness. But more than 80% of those surveyed didn’t exactly understand that it causes symptoms that are usually mild and can last for hours at a time on the surface.

How has the pandemic changed how we think about RSV?

last fall, Infants and young children are susceptible to RSV infection, Mask-wearing and social distancing were widespread for two years after the pandemic, limiting exposure to the disease.

An increase in misinformation about vaccines related to the novel coronavirus may also have raised skepticism about other vaccines.

” read more: How the Pandemic Got More People From RSV and Influenza

Jamison said this attitude explains why many survey respondents are reluctant to recommend a potential RSV vaccine to their friends and family.

The survey found that 63% would recommend the licensed respiratory syncytial virus vaccine to older people, while only 49% would recommend it to pregnant women.

“There is also a lot of misleading information about vaccination during the COVID-19 pandemic that could obscure the decisions people are making about vaccination today,” Jamieson said.

Is a vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus still generally available?

The CDC’s Immunization Advisory Board has recommended that adults over the age of 60 “may receive” one of the two currently approved RSV vaccines. CDC Director Rochelle Wallenski will likely endorse the committee’s recommendations this week, allowing health care providers to begin vaccinations.

Eligible patients should discuss individually with their healthcare provider whether the benefits of the vaccine outweigh their individual risks.

“This may be a good decision for some people with certain risk profiles, but it may not be as good a decision for others,” Jamison said.

Another RSV vaccine is in development. Approval process. An FDA advisory panel unanimously found in May that a vaccine designed for pregnant women could protect many newborns from RSV within the first six months of life. This vaccine allows pregnant women to pass immunity to their baby in the womb.

The committee still has some questions about the side effects of maternal vaccines. The FDA is expected to decide whether to approve it by August.

Who Should Consider RSV Vaccines and Are They Safe?

Pregnant women, newborns, and the elderly are at increased risk of hospitalization and death from RSV.

Jamieson said the steps in the complex vaccine approval process are often poorly communicated to the public. But people need to understand that the FDA and its advisory groups carefully weigh the benefits and risks before approving and recommending any RSV vaccine.

Some may be particularly concerned about the risks of vaccination for pregnant women.Ann Previous pen research Women of childbearing age are less confident about the safety of COVID-19 and flu vaccines than other adults, researchers have found.

However, many vaccines are safe during pregnancy. specific exceptionaccording to the CDC.

Jamieson said it’s important for individuals, especially those with at-risk loved ones, to inform themselves about RSV. Getting vaccinated can prevent serious illnesses and help overcrowded hospitals.