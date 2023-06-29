Health
Marijuana use at different stages of pregnancy can affect newborn growth
Marijuana use has the greatest impact on fetal development during pregnancy compared to use in the first trimester, affecting newborn weight and head circumference. However, body weight and circumference appear to be most affected when the drug is used during different periods of pregnancy.
Data from a study conducted by the Central Michigan University School of Medicine show that even if marijuana exposure occurs only in the first trimester, neonatal weight may be somewhat reduced, but the reduction in head circumference continues until the second trimester. Turns out it was caused by exposure.
The authors of a study published in May in Frontiers in Pediatrics suggested that women should be encouraged to avoid using marijuana at any point during pregnancy. However, recreational use has increased in the last decade, as 21 states and Washington, D.C., have legalized recreational marijuana use.
Legalization has raised concerns, especially after a survey revealed that many pharmacies recommend pregnant women to use marijuana to relieve symptoms of pregnancy, especially morning sickness.
Although previous studies have observed marijuana use and its effects on pregnancy and newborns, many questions remain unclear.
In this study, researchers wanted to determine whether the timing of marijuana use during pregnancy adversely affected fetal development and whether these effects were global or specific to particular developmental parameters. I wanted to investigate whether
To conduct this study, data were collected from the electronic medical records of a randomly selected control group (n=171) of marijuana users (N=109) and biochemically-validated non-users. I was. Because of the known high drug refusal rates during pregnancy, the researchers required nonusers to self-report and biochemically confirm drug abstinence.
Other drug use, including alcohol and tobacco use, were excluded as possible sources of differences between groups.
Neonatal weight after marijuana use was found to be significantly reduced (p < .05) during early pregnancy (-154 g) and during pregnancy (-185 g) compared with non-users.
There was also a significant reduction in head circumference for marijuana use only in the first and second trimesters (-0.83 cm) and throughout pregnancy (-0.79 cm) compared with nonusers. was seen
Newborn height was not predicted by marijuana use.
The data show that most fetal weight gain and growth occurs in the third trimester, with estimated fetal weight rates accelerating throughout gestation and peaking at 35 weeks of gestation. The researchers suggest that this may be a potential reason for the larger defect size associated with late pregnancy compared to early pregnancy exposure.
The authors point out that low birth weight and decreased head circumference can lead to neurological and psychological problems, childhood health complications, and the development of various noncommunicable diseases in adulthood. .
Multiple studies suggest that babies born with low birth weight are at increased risk of cognitive delays and neurodevelopmental disorders (including ADHD). In addition, low birth weight is also associated with obesity in adulthood and beyond, which may prematurely catch up with growth.
It has been noted that the sooner you stop using marijuana during pregnancy, the more likely your fetus will develop normally and ultimately your child will be healthier and thrive.
This study has several strengths, one of which is that it extends previous studies by including the timing of marijuana use during pregnancy.
Limitations include a limited sample size, the possibility of missing drug exposure after patient refusal, and a limited window for urine drug screening. Nor was there any way not to compare the total amount of material consumed.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.managedhealthcareexecutive.com/view/marijuana-use-during-different-times-of-pregnancy-can-affect-growth-of-a-newborn
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Burberry Resort 2024
- Tech sector consolidation: stifling innovation, cutting costs of employment, rising consumer prices
- Road Management Plan (targeted review) | Have your say
- Marijuana use at different stages of pregnancy can affect newborn growth
- Eid al-Adha celebration in Yogyakarta, President Jokowi invites his grandchildren to greet residents
- Summer entertainment intensifies at Wachholz College Center
- Waze hits layoffs after merger with Google Maps division
- China and the Prigoyn Rebellion. Xi Jinping must learn lessons from Vladimir Putin’s difficulties
- Erdogan’s turkeys slam Sweden for allowing Quran burning
- Evan Peters Joins Cast Of Tron 3 Ares Movie Screen Rant
- Flyers Select defenseman Oliver Bonk, son of former NHL player Radek Bonk
- Dress code at new Broward County school prohibits fur outfits