A New Covid-19 Jab Is Coming – Who Should Take It?

Health workers administer the fourth booster dose of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Viña del Mar, Chile.Credit: Lucas Aguayo/Zuma Press/Avalon

I was confronted again by weakened immunity Global health authorities plan to deploy against SARS-CoV-2 booster jab in the next few months. However, these booster campaigns may not take the same cohesive, all-hands approach as in previous years.

Now, due to the influence of the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19), global emergency is over Cases are declining and officials are reconsidering who should get the injection and when. Some countries have already restricted access to current boosters, making them available only to those at high risk of serious illness or death, and several countries are planning to roll out the latest boosters in the coming months. boosters would be reserved for vulnerable individuals.

Health officials say many people are still protected from serious illness by past infections, vaccinations, or both. Annelise Wilder-Smith, a vaccinologist at the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva, said the pandemic’s fatigue, combined with the relatively low levels of hospitalizations and infections, said the safeguards “will lead us into a different era, We need a different approach,” he said. , Switzerland.

But some countries have argued that almost all age groups should be given boosters, and some scientists argue that widespread vaccination campaigns could help protect vulnerable populations. are doing.

weakened immunity

Since late 2022, many countries have offered ‘bivalent’ boosters targeting both the original and early Omicron strains of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Although these vaccines prevent severe illness and death, the boost in immunity they confer quickly wears off. Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that protection against hospitalization declined from 62% in the first two months after vaccination. 24% after 4 months1.

Authorities are gearing up to launch a new immunization campaign to boost immunity ahead of an expected spike in infections in the northern hemisphere winter. Vaccine manufacturers are preparing state-of-the-art “monovalent” injectables that target a single recent omicron submutant. We expect this submutant to resemble the strain circulating when the jabs are deployed more than the strain targeted by last year’s bivalent vaccine.

However, along with immunity, public enthusiasm is waning, and booster vaccinations are dwindling. Only about 17% of people in the United States received a bivalent jab, and about 14% of people in European Union countries received a second booster. This slow acceptance rate, and the potential for impacting vaccination campaigns against other diseases such as polio, will affect how officials plan the next booster campaign, says Wilder-Smith. says Mr.

“The fear factor is gone,” she says. “As policy makers, we must be smart about how to maximize the COVID-19 booster effect with limited resources.”

dial back

Based on these factors and the current course of the pandemic, WHO subgroup recommended in March High-risk groups such as the elderly and health care workers should continue to receive regular boosters. However, the guidelines do not recommend regular boosters for healthy adults under the age of 60 who have already received boosters, citing “relatively low public health benefits.”

The guidelines also do not fully endorse COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children, including those who have not yet been vaccinated. The WHO says the benefits of the vaccine for children are “significantly lower” than those of other pediatric injections such as measles.

Health officials have repeatedly confirmed the safety of COVID-19 booster jabs, but additional booster jabs have “lower risks and lower benefits for healthy people,” said a pediatrician at Philadelphia Children’s Hospital in Pennsylvania. Physician and vaccine expert Paul Offitt said: Providing vaccines to a wider population than necessary not only wastes resources, but also undermines influenza vaccination, which is clearly beneficial for all age groups compared to COVID-19 boosters. He argues that there is a risk of

Over 50s only

Some countries have already taken this idea to heart. For example, UK authorities stopped offering boosters to healthy people under the age of 50 in February. Many other European countries, including France and Sweden, have similar booster distribution restrictions and are likely to follow the same path for autumn monovalent boosters.

In contrast, U.S. officials continue to provide boosters to nearly everyone, including children over the age of six months. (It is unclear whether the CDC recommends monovalent jabs for everyone; the CDC expects to make a decision in the coming months.) announced a plan to provide additional boosters to those with 5 years and older, possibly annually.

Medical experts argue that such programs have merit. This approach “reduces the chances of spreading the infection to loved ones,” says Ofer Levy, a vaccinologist at Children’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts. “It turns what might have been a moderate infection into a mild one.

WHO guidelines stipulate that healthy children and adolescents are among the lowest-priority groups for COVID-19 vaccination, but Wilder-Smith said the jab, even for a short period of time, had some effect. He argues that the Japanese and US approaches are reasonable because they bring .

not the flu

Plans to roll out updated boosters to the population every fall would be similar to the flu vaccination program recommended for most children and adults. However, some scientists believe that unlike influenza vaccines, so far it provides strong protection against severe disease and death against multiple variants of the novel coronavirus disease (SARS-CoV-2). It argues that this similarity is unfounded because

All of these recommendations are contingent on the virus continuing to evolve as it has in the last 18 months. “Since the Omicron, there has been a more linear evolution of new subspecies back to the original Omicron,” says virologist David Ho of Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City. “But we can’t predict what we don’t know. Surprising variants could emerge in the coming months.”