Hepatitis C Cure Rate Is ‘Surprisingly Low’, Many Don’t Get Treatment

Important points:

Of the more than 1.7 million people with hepatitis C, only 34% were considered cured.

The lowest cure rates were among people aged 20 to 39 with customer or copay insurance.

Analysis of data from 2013 to 2022 found that only 34% of people diagnosed with hepatitis C in the United States were cured or cleared of the virus, and many still had access to highly effective treatments. It was shown that it was not possible.

Of the approximately 2.4 million people estimated to be HCV-infected in the United States, up to 1 million are estimated to be infected with HCV. don’t know they have itSaid Jonathan Mermin, MD, MPH, Director of the CDC National Center for HIV, Viral Hepatitis, STDs, and Tuberculosis Prevention.





“The virus is known as the silent killer because the initial infection usually causes little or no symptoms, but over time, the virus slowly damages the liver until it becomes It can cause liver failure and death,” Mermin said at a press conference on Thursday.About the release of new reports MMWR.

Carolyn Wester, MD, MPH, Using data from Quest Diagnostics, CDC’s Viral Hepatitis Division heads estimated the clearance cascade of HCV infections from January 1, 2013 to December 31, 2022. clearance to infection) was evaluated (10 years after safety). And, Wester noted, direct-acting antiviral drugs are now available that are highly effective against HCV.

They analyzed data from HCV-tested patients living in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and characterized patients according to five steps through the clearance cascade:

Positive HCV test results from January 1, 2013 to December 31, 2021.

Evidence of HCV testing from 01/01/2013 to 31/12/2022 (follow-up period) for infected individuals.

Evidence of detectable HCV RNA during follow-up in all persons tested for the virus,

Cured or resolved.and

Persistent infection or reinfection.

The analysis found that 1,719,493 people were infected with HCV from 1 January 2013 to 31 December 2021. During the follow-up period from 1 January 2013 to 31 December 2022, 88% of them became infected with HCV. virus check.

Of those who underwent viral testing during follow-up, 69% had evidence of detectable HCV RNA. Of these participants, 34% were classified as: healed or resolvedWester called it “surprisingly low,” whether from treatment or natural healing.

Of the cured or recovered patients, 7% had evidence of subsequent viremia, indicating persistent or reinfection.

When further analyzed by age, 29%, 43%, and over 60 years old were 29%, 43%, and 27% aged 20-39 and 40-59, respectively, among those who had ever been infected. The rate of primary infection was lowest among those aged 0-19 years (41%), but the rate of cure or cured was lowest among those aged 20-29 years (24%) and highest among those aged 60 years and older (42%). ). Persistent or reinfection was highest in patients aged 20-39 years (9%).

Of the more than 1.7 million people infected so far, 50% were covered by commercial health plans, 23% by other payers (including co-payers), according to additional analysis by insurance type. It showed that 11% were covered by Medicaid, 9% by unspecified payers, and 8% by medical insurance. % by Medicare.

Viral testing penetration ranged from 79% of unidentified payers to 91% of commercial and Medicare payers. By payer type, the cured or cured prevalence ranged from 23% for ‘other’ to 45% for Medicare. Other types of payers (range = 16% to 29%) had the lowest rates of cures or cures across all age groups, followed by unspecified (20% to 41%) and Medicaid (23%). % to 38%). Next comes commercial (29% to 49%) and Medicare (33% to 46%) payers. Among all age groups and payers, the highest rate of being cured or recovered was 49% among commercial insureds aged 60 and over.

“Today’s research shows that, nearly a decade after highly effective treatments became available, the vast majority of people with hepatitis C have not been cured.” Wester said. “why?”

She explained that health insurance policies often make it difficult for people with HCV to get health insurance. access therapyand because of the high cost of treatment, some payers may limit the number of patients eligible for treatment or require a “cumbersome pre-approval” before treatment can begin.

“All of these restrictions can delay or even ban access to these life-saving drugs,” she said.

Increased screening and testing is urgently needed, Wester said, because so many people are unaware of their infection.

“overcome these barriers It can be the difference between life and death,” Wester said. “Anyone with hepatitis C has a right to a chance to be cured.”

