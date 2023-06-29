Dementia risk is associated with menopausal hormone therapy, even in women under age 55

A large Danish observational study suggested that menopausal hormone therapy was associated with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, even among women treated before age 55.

Nelsan Purhadi, M.D., Ph.D., University of Copenhagen, reported that women aged 50-60 years who received estrogen-progestin therapy had an increased risk of all-cause dementia compared with women who did not receive the treatment (HR 1.24). , 95% CI 1.17–1.33). Danish Hospital and its co-authors.

The researchers wrote that the hazard ratio increased with longer duration of use, from 1.21 (95% CI 1.09-1.35) for 1 year or less to 1.74 (95% CI 1.45-2.10) for 12 years or more. ing. BMJMore.

Women treated ≤55 years old (HR 1.24, 95% CI 1.11-1.40) or late-onset dementia (HR 1.21, 95% CI 1.12-1.30) or Alzheimer’s disease (HR 1.22, 95% CI 1.07- 1.39).

It’s not clear what the findings mean. “Further research is needed to determine whether these findings represent an actual effect of menopausal hormone therapy on dementia risk or reflect an underlying predisposition in women in need of these treatments. need,” write Pourhadi et al.

Kejal Kantarsi, MD, of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, said: Accompanying editorialagreed.

“The link between hormone therapy and dementia does not mean that menopausal hormone therapy causes dementia,” Cantarsi said. Today’s Medpage. “This may be one of the reasons, but there are many other factors that could contribute to this relationship.”

“For example, women who seek hormonal therapy for reasons such as cognitive impairment, sleep disturbance, or vasomotor symptoms may already be more susceptible to dementia later in life,” continued Dr. Cantarsi.

“Clinical trials provide the strongest evidence of causation,” she stressed. “Recent clinical trials have shown that women undergoing hormone therapy during the menopausal transition are not at risk of cognitive decline.”

Although the analysis does not prove causation, “the new finding that people who received this type of HRT longer had better scores raises the possibility of causation.” [hormone replacement therapy]they are more likely to develop dementia,” observed Dr Gil Livingston of University College London, UK.

“Furthermore, prescribing HRT was many years before dementia,” said Livingston of the UK. Science Media Center. “The researchers also factored in other risk factors for dementia in their analyses.”

of North American Menopause Society NAMS states that the benefit/risk ratio of hormone therapy favors treatment of vasomotor symptoms and prevention of bone loss in women 60 years of age or younger, or women within 10 years of menopause with no contraindications. . NAMS suggests that the risk of coronary heart disease, stroke, venous thromboembolism, or dementia in women 60 years of age or older, or women who start hormone therapy 10 years or more after the onset of menopause, is less likely to benefit. It advises that the risk ratio may not be very favorable.

Using national registry data, Pourhadi et al. Between 2018 and 2018, we identified 5,589 dementia cases and 55,890 age-matched controls without dementia. They are not using menopausal hormone therapy.

Women in the case group had less education, lower household income, and were more likely to have hypertension, diabetes, and thyroid disease than the control group.

Dementia was diagnosed at an average age of 70 years. Before diagnosis, 1,782 cases (32%) and 16,154 controls (29%) had been on estrogen-progestin therapy since a mean age of 53 years. The mean duration of use was 3.8 years for cases and 3.6 years for controls. for control.

Both continuous (HR 1.31, 95% CI 1.18-1.46) and cyclic (HR 1.24, 95% 1.13-1.35) estrogen-progestin therapy were associated with subsequent dementia diagnosis. Progestin-only treatment and vaginal estrogen-only treatment were not associated with dementia.

In an editorial, Kantasi, Ph.D., and Joan Manson, M.D., Ph.D., of Harvard Medical School in Boston, said the study’s findings do not support shared decision-making about hormone therapy for menopausal symptoms.

“Confounding factors may be creating false signals that young women on short- or long-term hormone therapy are at increased risk for dementia,” write Cantarsi and Manson. “In particular, the increased dementia risk from hormone therapy for <1 year is not biologically plausible, further supporting the existence of confounding factors."

Brain-imaging biomarkers may help identify in the early stages whether hormone therapy affects the pathophysiology of dementia. It will allow us to assess its impact on dementia risk,” the researchers added.

Disclosure This research received no specific grant from any funding agency in the public, commercial, or non-profit sectors. Purhadi declared that he had no competing interests. The co-authors reported relationships with Denmark, the Danish Cancer Society Scientific Committee, Novo Nordisk, the Danish Pharmacoepidemiology Association, the Nordic Pharmacoepidemiology Network, and Bayer. Mr. Cantarsi participates in Biogen's unpaid Alzheimer's disease education efforts and is the principal investigator of the Alzheimer's disease PET imaging ligand study funded by Eli Lilly and Avid Radiopharmaceuticals. She is funded by the National Institutes of Health and the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation. Manson did not report any relevant disclosures.