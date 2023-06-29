Health
Dementia risk is associated with menopausal hormone therapy, even in women under age 55
A large Danish observational study suggested that menopausal hormone therapy was associated with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, even among women treated before age 55.
Nelsan Purhadi, M.D., Ph.D., University of Copenhagen, reported that women aged 50-60 years who received estrogen-progestin therapy had an increased risk of all-cause dementia compared with women who did not receive the treatment (HR 1.24). , 95% CI 1.17–1.33). Danish Hospital and its co-authors.
The researchers wrote that the hazard ratio increased with longer duration of use, from 1.21 (95% CI 1.09-1.35) for 1 year or less to 1.74 (95% CI 1.45-2.10) for 12 years or more. ing. BMJMore.
Women treated ≤55 years old (HR 1.24, 95% CI 1.11-1.40) or late-onset dementia (HR 1.21, 95% CI 1.12-1.30) or Alzheimer’s disease (HR 1.22, 95% CI 1.07- 1.39).
It’s not clear what the findings mean. “Further research is needed to determine whether these findings represent an actual effect of menopausal hormone therapy on dementia risk or reflect an underlying predisposition in women in need of these treatments. need,” write Pourhadi et al.
Kejal Kantarsi, MD, of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, said: Accompanying editorialagreed.
“The link between hormone therapy and dementia does not mean that menopausal hormone therapy causes dementia,” Cantarsi said. Today’s Medpage. “This may be one of the reasons, but there are many other factors that could contribute to this relationship.”
“For example, women who seek hormonal therapy for reasons such as cognitive impairment, sleep disturbance, or vasomotor symptoms may already be more susceptible to dementia later in life,” continued Dr. Cantarsi.
“Clinical trials provide the strongest evidence of causation,” she stressed. “Recent clinical trials have shown that women undergoing hormone therapy during the menopausal transition are not at risk of cognitive decline.”
Although the analysis does not prove causation, “the new finding that people who received this type of HRT longer had better scores raises the possibility of causation.” [hormone replacement therapy]they are more likely to develop dementia,” observed Dr Gil Livingston of University College London, UK.
“Furthermore, prescribing HRT was many years before dementia,” said Livingston of the UK. Science Media Center. “The researchers also factored in other risk factors for dementia in their analyses.”
of North American Menopause Society NAMS states that the benefit/risk ratio of hormone therapy favors treatment of vasomotor symptoms and prevention of bone loss in women 60 years of age or younger, or women within 10 years of menopause with no contraindications. . NAMS suggests that the risk of coronary heart disease, stroke, venous thromboembolism, or dementia in women 60 years of age or older, or women who start hormone therapy 10 years or more after the onset of menopause, is less likely to benefit. It advises that the risk ratio may not be very favorable.
Using national registry data, Pourhadi et al. Between 2018 and 2018, we identified 5,589 dementia cases and 55,890 age-matched controls without dementia. They are not using menopausal hormone therapy.
Women in the case group had less education, lower household income, and were more likely to have hypertension, diabetes, and thyroid disease than the control group.
Dementia was diagnosed at an average age of 70 years. Before diagnosis, 1,782 cases (32%) and 16,154 controls (29%) had been on estrogen-progestin therapy since a mean age of 53 years. The mean duration of use was 3.8 years for cases and 3.6 years for controls. for control.
Both continuous (HR 1.31, 95% CI 1.18-1.46) and cyclic (HR 1.24, 95% 1.13-1.35) estrogen-progestin therapy were associated with subsequent dementia diagnosis. Progestin-only treatment and vaginal estrogen-only treatment were not associated with dementia.
In an editorial, Kantasi, Ph.D., and Joan Manson, M.D., Ph.D., of Harvard Medical School in Boston, said the study’s findings do not support shared decision-making about hormone therapy for menopausal symptoms.
“Confounding factors may be creating false signals that young women on short- or long-term hormone therapy are at increased risk for dementia,” write Cantarsi and Manson. “In particular, the increased dementia risk from hormone therapy for <1 year is not biologically plausible, further supporting the existence of confounding factors."
Brain-imaging biomarkers may help identify in the early stages whether hormone therapy affects the pathophysiology of dementia. It will allow us to assess its impact on dementia risk,” the researchers added.
Disclosure
This research received no specific grant from any funding agency in the public, commercial, or non-profit sectors.
Purhadi declared that he had no competing interests. The co-authors reported relationships with Denmark, the Danish Cancer Society Scientific Committee, Novo Nordisk, the Danish Pharmacoepidemiology Association, the Nordic Pharmacoepidemiology Network, and Bayer.
Mr. Cantarsi participates in Biogen’s unpaid Alzheimer’s disease education efforts and is the principal investigator of the Alzheimer’s disease PET imaging ligand study funded by Eli Lilly and Avid Radiopharmaceuticals. She is funded by the National Institutes of Health and the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation. Manson did not report any relevant disclosures.
Primary information
BMJMore
Source reference: Pourhadi N et al. “Menopausal hormone therapy and dementia: a national nested case-control study.” BMJ 2023; DOI: 10.1136/bmj-2022-072770.
secondary source
BMJMore
Source reference: Kantarci K, Manson JE “Menopausal hormone therapy and dementia,” BMJ 2023; DOI: 10.1136/bmj.p1404.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.medpagetoday.com/neurology/dementia/105275
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Dementia risk is associated with menopausal hormone therapy, even in women under age 55
- Earthquake shakes Victoria – Sydney Morning Herald
- Trump praises SCOTUS ruling on affirmative action: ‘This is a great day for America’
- 10 Worst American Cities for Renters
- Vail Jazz Workshop alumni return in glory
- USC’s Bailey Lear, Brendon Stewart named Tom Hansen Medalists
- Lustrous skin, Caesar hairstyles and other beauty trends from the Spring 2024 Men’s Fashion Week runways
- Buy on Google program ends on September 26th
- Biden hits (subtly) at Trump in reference to diplomatic notes
- How some DU colleges are preparing for Modi’s visit
- Turkish President condemns burning of Quran in Sweden, warns it will hamper NATO membership
- Humiliation of Tories as they drop pick for safe seat targeted by Boris | Politics | News