Health
Malaria Confirmed in Florida Mosquitoes
Several mosquitoes collected by officials in Sarasota County, Florida, tested positive for malaria at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s laboratory. This is as the response is stepped up to eradicate further spread of the disease.four locally acquired malaria cases With recent reports in both Florida and Texas, it is the first known case of mosquito-borne disease transmission in the United States since 2003.
The Sarasota County Mosquito Control Department told CBS News in a statement that three mosquitoes carrying the parasite that causes malaria were taken from the same wooded area. These were among more than 100 samples sent to the CDC for testing.
Local authorities target eradication efforts in the area to wipe out Anopheles mosquitoes mosquitoInsect that spreads malaria by truck, aircraft, and foot dispersal.
“Efforts continue to test more Anopheles mosquitoes across all areas of concern, not just treatments,” the county said.
The news that the mosquito test was positive was reported earlier. Sarasota Herald Tribune.
A CDC spokesperson confirmed that it received mosquito samples from both Florida and Texas to help investigate the incident. national health advisories It was issued by the agency last week.
In Texas, all mosquitoes so far have tested negative for the parasite, a spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Health told CBS News.
Texas reported single case A resident who had never traveled out of state became infected this month.Cameron County Official Said The patient was a resident of another county, but investigations revealed that the patient had contracted the parasite while in the county.
Spokespeople for both the Texas and Florida health departments declined to confirm whether additional suspected cases were being investigated in the two states.
It may take several weeks after being infected with the parasite before you feel sick for the first time.quick symptoms Many malaria infections can mimic the flu, with symptoms such as fever, headache, and malaise.
However, untreated cases can quickly become dangerous. The World Health Organization estimates that 619,000 people worldwide will die from malaria in 2021. Estimate. Most common in tropical climates.
Anopheles mosquito
Before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted travel, the CDC tracked hundreds of malaria cases reported to the agency in the United States. every year.
Most cases are usually reported in the summer and fall, and almost all are due to bites during recent trips abroad.So-called Malaria infected at the “airport” The mosquito itself can travel on airplanes and, very rarely, can be transmitted through contaminated blood transfusions.
Humans cannot spread malaria to others like they can catch a cold or the flu.
mosquito Spread Malaria is transmitted between humans by sucking the blood of infected humans. The parasite then replicates inside the mosquito for several weeks before infecting new humans that the mosquito feeds on.
The CDC believes that the risk of further local spread of malaria nationwide is “remains very low,” but it does know that Anopheles mosquitoes, which can spread malaria, live in most parts of the country. Admitted.
In its recommendations, the CDC said, “Regardless of foreign travel history, consider a diagnosis for malaria in anyone with a fever of unknown origin, especially if they have been to an area with a recent local malaria outbreak. please,” he advised.
During the nation’s last outbreak of malaria among residents of Palm Beach County, Fla., in 2003, officials ramped up efforts to control mosquito populations while rushing to catch and test Anopheles mosquitoes.
At the time, this was the country’s first reported “malaria outbreak with widespread transmission” since 1986. However, CDC testing showed no evidence of parasites in any of the mosquitoes sampled.
A CDC official said, “This epidemic is likely to reintroduce malaria into the United States despite intensive surveillance, vector control efforts, and local public health responses to educate clinicians and communities. It shows sex,” he said. I have written at the time.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/malaria-florida-mosquitoes-human-cases/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Malaria Confirmed in Florida Mosquitoes
- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan calls this year’s Eid ‘the most painful’ for him
- Veteran actor Shakeel dies at 85
- Portland Fashion Institute prepares for graduate show at new headquarters
- Google to block news in Canada over publisher payments law
- India’s Prime Minister Modi meets Buddhist scholar Robert Thurman and other thought leaders during US visit
- Suhana Khan looks radiant in white in a new photo shoot. View photos | Bollywood
- Decentralized Network Travlr ID Wins BTS Europe Innovation Showdown
- Judge rejects Trump’s offer to dismiss E. John Carroll
- Turkey’s president condemns the burning of the Quran in Sweden and warns that it will hinder NATO membership
- Boris Johnson’s allies tried to thwart probe into his party lies, UK lawmakers say
- US top court bars colleges from considering race in admissions | Court News