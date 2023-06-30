LHSC hopes to find a long-term coronavirus cure





About 10 to 20 percent of people infected with COVID-19 continue to be affected by the virus every day, many years after they first became ill. That was the impetus for research to find out why. “It started with a lot of symptoms that we still see in some acute patients who are recovering from the acute phase, but it actually explained a lot of different symptoms,” says Associate Scientist Michael. Dr. Nicholson said Dr. Lawson and pulmonologist at St. Joseph’s Health Care in London, Ontario. “This paper further sheds light on several possible mechanisms that may provide insight into why some patients exhibit certain symptoms.” The study, recently published in the Journal of Translational Medicine, was conducted through the Lawson Institute for Health in collaboration with the London Health Science Center (LHSC) and St Joseph’s Hospital. Researchers collected more than 3,000 circulating proteins from the plasma of long-term COVID-19 patients. “Once we had these measurements, we used in-house bioinformatics analysis, a very complex level of analysis that also incorporated artificial intelligence, to identify behavioral patterns. We were able to identify three or four mechanisms involved,” said Dr. Douglas Fraser, Lawson scientist and LHSC critical care physician. “Their quality of life can be very different, so everything we can do to learn about this disease and identify potential treatment goals is very important.” Why some people got COVID-19 for a long time and others didn’t remains a mystery, but this study identified specific markers in the blood that could explain it. want to target. “Looking at different combinations of proteins tells us what signaling pathways are taking place in the body. Therefore, these signaling pathways may be potential therapeutic targets in the future.” said Fraser. Researchers also want to go back to drug databases already established for use in humans to see which drugs are useful and which treatments can be found quickly. “I think that’s the real driving force behind this research: ‘Are we looking at something unique about just the virus and the novel coronavirus?’ It means we might be able to extrapolate,” Nicholson said. It is believed that this kind of biomarker research has applications in other areas of healthcare, including disease.

