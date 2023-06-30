Pitt researchers and UPMC study AI to detect heart attacks faster





Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh and medical experts at UPMC are studying ways to speed up care for heart patients to save lives. They use artificial intelligence to make it happen. ” What this new research can accomplish is to identify new algorithms. So computerized interpretation of electrocardiograms is improved, and it really gives us insights to better identify patients who are having different types of heart attacks,” he said. says Christian Martin Gill of ECG peaks and troughs says: This story helps doctors determine if a patient is having the worst type of heart attack caused by a complete blockage of an artery. However, ECG patterns do not give the whole picture. “The question is, what if Mike had a heart attack?” A complete blockage of an artery? Well, maybe not. It may take 4 hours, 6 hours. So we keep doing blood tests over and over,” said Sarah Al-Zaiti, associate professor and research vice chair at the University of Pittsburgh. A detailed examination may take up to 24 hours, she said. Researchers said the new machine learning model is capable of diagnosis and diagnosis. Heart attacks can be classified more accurately and quickly. AI is said to help doctors look for hidden patterns and mine hundreds of features and data. “Look at everything you see on the ECG, every lead, every deflection, everything.” Measurements. In the end he completed nearly 600 features. This is the only item that can be measured with an electrocardiogram. Why not use AI?” Al-Zaiti said. “These new algorithms can identify heart attacks in a better way than existing monitors and clinicians working alone,” said Martin Gill. It’s about identifying how algorithms can best be used to help patients.

Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh and medical experts at UPMC are studying ways to treat heart patients faster to save lives. They use artificial intelligence to make it happen. “What this new study can accomplish is to identify a new algorithm that will allow the computer to better interpret the ECG, thus better identifying patients undergoing various types of heart attacks. It really gives us insight into what we can do,” said principal Christian Martin Gill. At UPMC he is in charge of EMS and Emergency Medicine. The peaks and troughs of an EKG tell a story, helping doctors determine if a patient is having the worst type of heart attack caused by a complete blockage of an artery. However, ECG patterns do not give the whole picture. “The question is, what if Mike completely blocked the artery? It’s not showing up on the ECG, so I’m thinking a blood test would tell right away. Well, maybe not.” It can take four hours, six hours, so we keep doing blood tests,” said Sarah Al-Zaiti, associate professor and research vice chair at the University of Pittsburgh. A thorough inspection could take up to 24 hours, he said. Researchers said new machine learning models could diagnose and classify heart attacks more accurately and quickly. AI can help doctors look for hidden patterns and mine hundreds of features and data, they say. “Look at everything you can see on an ECG, every lead, every deflection, every measurement. We ended up with almost 600 features. That’s how many things an ECG can measure. Why use Wouldn’t you?” Ai? said Al-Zaiti. “These new algorithms can identify heart attacks in a better way than existing monitors and clinicians working alone,” said Martin Gill. The next stage of research is to identify how the algorithm can best be used to help patients.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wtae.com/article/pittsburgh-ai-heart-attack-study/44391024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos