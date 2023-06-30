New gene therapy delivery system restores hearing in mice





Gene therapy can treat hereditary hearing loss in newborn mice. However, treatment in adult animals is more challenging due to the location of the cochlea and the risk of damage to inner ear structures. A new study by an international team of researchers has now demonstrated a new method of delivering drugs to the inner ear. Researchers have successfully restored hearing in deaf mice using a gene therapy that harnesses the natural flow of cerebrospinal fluid and cochlear aqueduct to repair inner ear hair cells. their discovery scientific translational medicine In an article titled “”,Delivery of gene therapy via cerebrospinal fluid conduits to restore hearing in adult mice“ “Inner ear gene therapy recently effectively restored hearing in newborn mice, but this becomes difficult in adulthood because the cochlea embedded within the temporal bone is structurally inaccessible,” the researchers wrote. there is “Alternative routes of delivery could advance hearing research and may also prove useful when applied to humans with progressive hereditary hearing loss. Cerebrospinal fluid flow is emerging as a novel approach for drug delivery throughout the brain in rodents and humans.Cerebral spinal fluid and inner ear fluid are connected through a bony passage called the cochlear aqueduct. However, no previous studies have explored the possibility of cerebrospinal fluid-mediated gene therapy to restore hearing in adult deaf mice. , showed that the mouse cochlear aqueduct exhibits lymphatic-like features.” “These findings indicate that cerebrospinal fluid transport constitutes a viable pathway for gene delivery to the inner ear in adults, and may be useful for using gene therapy to restore hearing in humans.” It could be an important step forward in the future,” said Professor Miken Nedergaard, MD, DMSc, from the Center. He is a PhD in Translational Neuromedicine at the University of Copenhagen and senior author of a new study. Although hair cells do not regenerate naturally in humans and other mammals, gene therapy has shown promise, and another study restores hair cell function in neonates and very young mice. have succeeded in However, as both mice and humans age, the cochlea becomes surrounded by the temporal bone. At present, attempts to reach the cochlea and perform surgical gene therapy risk damaging this sensitive area and altering hearing. In a new study, researchers describe passages within the cochlea called aqueducts. Using a number of imagination and modeling techniques, the researchers were able to develop a detailed depiction of how fluid from other parts of the brain flows through the cochlear aqueduct into the inner ear. . The researchers then injected adeno-associated virus into the cisterna magna (a large reservoir of cerebrospinal fluid) at the base of the skull. The virus entered the inner ear via the cochlear aqueduct and was given gene therapy to express a protein called vesicular glutamate transporter-3. This enabled hair cells to signal and restore hearing in adult deaf mice. “This new route of delivery to the ear may not only help advance hearing research, but may also prove useful when applied to humans with progressive hereditary hearing loss.” Yes,” said Nedergaard.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.genengnews.com/news/novel-gene-therapy-delivery-system-restores-hearing-in-mice/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos