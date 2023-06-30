‘Electronic skins’ made of bio-friendly materials can track human vital signs with ultra-high precision — ScienceDaily





Researchers at Queen Mary University and the University of Sussex have used molecular gastronomy-inspired materials to create smart wearables that outperform similar devices in terms of strain sensitivity. They integrated graphene into seaweed to create nanocomposite microcapsules for highly tunable and sustainable epidermal electronics. Incorporating a small capsule into a network allows real-time recording of muscle, respiration, pulse and blood pressure measurements with ultra-precision.

Currently, much of the research on nanocomposite-based sensors is related to unsustainable materials. This means that plastic waste will be generated when these devices are no longer in use. A new study was published on June 28. Advanced functional materialsshowed for the first time that the concept of molecular gastronomy and biodegradable materials can be combined to create a device that is not only environmentally friendly but also has the potential to outperform non-sustainable counterparts. Scientists used seaweed and salt, two very commonly used ingredients in the restaurant industry, to create graphene capsules consisting of a solid seaweed/graphene gel layer surrounding a liquid graphene ink core. bottom. This technology is similar to how Michelin-starred restaurants serve capsules with a layer of solid seaweed/raspberry jam surrounding a core of liquid jam. However, unlike molecular gastronomy capsules, graphene capsules are highly pressure sensitive. Therefore, when squeezed or compressed, the electrical properties change dramatically. This means that it can be used as a highly efficient strain sensor, facilitating the creation of smart wearable skin-on devices for highly accurate, real-time biomechanical and vital sign measurements. Dr. Dimitrios Papagiorgio, Lecturer in Materials Science, Queen Mary University, London, said, “By introducing a groundbreaking fusion of culinary artistry and cutting-edge nanotechnology, we have developed a newly created seaweed graphene micro We’ve redefined food by taking advantage of the capsule’s extraordinary properties.” “Potential for wearable electronics. Our findings provide a strong framework for scientists to reinvent nanocomposite wearable technology for high-precision health diagnostics, while at the same time recyclable and biodegradable materials. Our commitment to eco-friendly innovation is fully aligned.” This work can now be used as a blueprint for other laboratories to understand and manipulate the strain-sensing properties of similar materials, pushing the concept of nano-based wearable technology to new heights. The environmental impact of plastic waste has a significant impact on our lives, and future plastic-based skin electronics should move towards a more sustainable approach. The fact that these capsules are made using recyclable and biodegradable materials may influence how we think about wearable sensing devices and the impact of their existence. Dr Papagiorgio said, “We are also very proud of the collaboration between Dr Connor Borland’s group at the University of Sussex and my group at Queen Mary University of London, which has driven this groundbreaking research. We believe this partnership demonstrates the power of scientific collaboration, bringing together diverse expertise to push the boundaries of innovation.”

