Singapore’s AI-based patch can track wound healing without batteries





Researchers at the National University of Singapore and the A*STAR Institute for Materials Research and Engineering have developed an AI-powered sensor patch to monitor wound healing. function Called PETAL (Paper-like Battery-free In situ AI-enabled Multiplexed), the patch consists of five colorimetric sensors within a fluidic panel that mimics a five-petal windmill. Each petal acts as a sensing area to detect and measure wound biomarkers: temperature, pH, trimethylamine, uric acid, and moisture within 15 minutes. Without removing the sensor from the wound, images or videos of the sensor patch can be recorded on a mobile phone, analyzed and classified using proprietary AI algorithms. A study published in Science Advances showed that PETAL was 97% accurate in distinguishing between healing and non-healing chronic and burn wounds. why it matters Monitoring wound healing is critical to wound healing and management. Impaired wound healing, such as chronic wounds and pathological scarring after burns, can lead to life-threatening complications and pose an additional economic burden to patients and healthcare systems. Physicians still visually inspect wound healing by manually removing wound dressings, which is time consuming and can increase the risk of infection. NUS and A*STAR Research Team Combines Expertise in Flexible Electronics, AI, Sensor Data Processing and Nanosensor Capabilities to Develop Solutions That Can Be Used for “Rapid and Low-Cost Wound Care Management” in Hospitals and Hospitals Did. House. Wearable wound sensors already exist, but these can only measure one or a few parameters and require bulky printed circuit boards and batteries. Meanwhile, according to Dr. Su Xiaodi, chief scientist of A*STAR IMRE’s soft materials division, PETAL is thin, flexible, biocompatible, and designed to integrate easily and safely with wound dressings. It is said that there is NUS said its AI-enabled sensor can be adapted and customized for other wound types by incorporating other colorimetric sensors such as glucose, lactate and interleukin-6 for diabetic ulcers. Additional detection zones can be added to detect other biomarkers. The research team has already applied for an international patent for the invention. They also plan to introduce the sensor into human clinical trials in the near future. the bigger trend Previously, a research team at the NUS School of Biomedical Engineering and the Institute of Medical Innovation Technologies invented a similar technique for wireless, real-time assessment of chronic wounds.Smart bandage called Vecare It uses an electrochemical system to detect temperature, acidity, bacterial species and inflammatory factors specific to chronic wounds within 15 minutes. However, unlike PETAL, VeCare runs on rechargeable batteries.

