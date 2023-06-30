Lupus Relapses Are Strongly Associated with Overgrowth of Certain Bacteria in the Gut ScienceDaily

Recurrent attacks of systemic lupus erythematosus are characterized by an attack by the body’s immune system against its own tissues, and a measurable increase in the intestinal multiplication of certain species of bacteria has been closely tracked. increase.

A new study from New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine found that bacterial infection with the gut bacterium Ruminococcus brautia gnabs was found in five of 16 women with lupus from diverse racial backgrounds studied over a four-year period. It was shown to occur concurrently with disease flare. Systemic lupus erythematosus involves inflammation that damages joints, skin, and blood vessels, especially the kidneys. Four of her study patients with R. gnavus bloom had severe cases of lupus nephritis, the most common and kidney-specific form of the disease, and one had multiple had a severe case of lupus with inflammation in his joints.

published in A chronicle of rheumatic diseases Online June 27, Bloom’s team’s analysis of the gut microbiome of these lupus patients identified 34 genes whose associations with bacterial growth in people with inflammation have already been established. The specific cause of lupus, which affects as many as 1.5 million Americans, remains unknown, but many experts believe that an imbalance of bacteria may trigger the genetic genetic factors responsible for the disease. I doubt it.

In this study, we also investigated how tightly the antibodies of the immune system of these patients were bound to bacterial wall structures, similar to the invading virus. These antibodies showed strong affinity for specific bacterial lipoglycan molecules known to trigger inflammation. These lipoglycans were found to be common in her R. gnavus strain in lupus patients but not in healthy individuals. Antibodies are the main cause of body damage in this disease, and this diagnostic antibody response highlights the important role her R. gnavus plays in autoimmune disease, the researchers say.

“Our findings provide the strongest evidence to date that silent growth of Ruminococcus brautia gnabus is associated with active severe renal disease in patients with lupus. said study lead investigator Dr. Dua Azuz.

“Interestingly, our study also established this common bacterial relationship among a racially diverse group of women with various forms of lupus,” said Dr. Researcher Azzouz said. Lupus is more common in women than men and affects more blacks, Hispanics, and Asians than whites.

Principal Investigator and Immunologist Greg Silverman, M.D., Ph.D., said: “Our goal is to improve our understanding of the biological pathways that underlie this disease and to develop new treatments to prevent or treat relapses of all forms of lupus. Develop laws,” he said.

“Such future treatments for lupus, particularly lupus nephritis, will reduce the use of drugs designed to weaken the immune system and, in turn, prevent imbalances such as local ruminococcal outbreaks. , may encourage the use of less toxic antibiotics, probiotics, or dietary interventions: the gut bacterial population, or microbiome,” said Mamduha of the Department of Medicine and Pathology at New York University Langone Health. S. Bobst, professor of internal medicine, said Mr. Silberman.

Previous research by Silverman’s team has shown that the R. gnavus bloom weakens the intestinal wall barrier and promotes bacterial leakage, resulting in inflammatory and exaggerated immune responses.

Silberman, who is also deputy director of rheumatology at New York University Langone, said the team plans to expand the current study to more patients at other medical centers. The research team also conducted further experiments in mouse models of lupus to understand how colonization with R. gnavus causes lupus and the flowering of R. gnavus in mice bred to develop lupus-like symptoms. We also plan to see if it accelerates or influences the severity of flares and inflammation.

Researchers are also looking at a variety of different lipoglycans to see if specific parts of their molecular structure are key to triggering inflammation, or if other lipoglycans also promote immune responses associated with lupus and other diseases. He says he wants to run experiments on different lipoglycan molecules in R. gnavus strains. Bowel including Crohn’s disease.

In this study, researchers used stool and blood samples from lupus patients being treated at New York University Langone. All study participants were closely monitored for disease recurrence. Test results were compared with those of 22 otherwise healthy female volunteers of similar age and racial background who did not have lupus erythematosus.

Systemic lupus erythematosus, an autoimmune disease, can cause extensive inflammation and long-lasting tissue damage in affected organs. About half of patients will develop lupus nephritis, researchers say, and a quarter of those may experience end-stage renal disease, which may require regular hemodialysis and even a kidney transplant. is said to be high.

Funding support for this study was provided by National Institutes of Health grants UL1TR000038, P30CA016087, R01AR42455, P50AR070591, and HHSN272201400019C. Additional financial support was provided by the Lupus Research Alliance, the Judith and Stewart Colton Autoimmune Center at New York University Langone, and the P. Robert Majumder Charitable Trust.

In addition to Silberman, researchers from the University of NYU Langone who were involved in the study include Ze Cheng, Peter Izmirry, Lia Ann Cheng, Gee Lee, Chonda Chan, and Adriana Chan. Hegai, Davis Mieles, Kate Trujillo, Alejandro Pilonti, Gregory Putzel, David Feño and Gilles Bouillon. Other research collaborators are Dominik Schwwke and Nicholas Gish of the Leibniz Lung Center in Borstel, Germany. Alexander Alexeienko of the Medical College of South Carolina in Charleston.