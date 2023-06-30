With a promising vaccine candidate securing funding for the final stages of clinical trials, efforts to end the tuberculosis pandemic may be eagerly awaited.
Health
Tuberculosis vaccine candidate wins $550 million for final-stage trials
If the next-stage trials are successful and regulatory approval is granted, M72 will be the first new vaccine in 100 years to target a deadly disease. 1.6 million people In 2021.
Tuberculosis will infect more than 10 million people in 2021, the majority of whom live in low- and middle-income countries. world health organization Say. covid-19 was the only infectious disease with a high fatality rate.
Tuberculosis is more commonly treated using drug therapy. Tuberculosis vaccines are primarily effective in young children, who make up one tenth of those infected.
A proof-of-concept study of M72 suggested that it could prevent lung disease. 54 percent Number of adults infected with tuberculosis.of WHO benchmark The tuberculosis vaccine is 50% effective in adults.
“Scientifically, this is huge,” said Eric Rubin, a researcher at Harvard’s TH Chan School of Public Health. and editor of the New England Journal of Medicine Whose lab are you working in? Bacteria that cause tuberculosis. “If we could cut the incidence of tuberculosis in half, we would save a significant number of lives around the world.”
Drug-resistant strains are proliferating year by year
It took 100 years to develop a new tuberculosis vaccine. The existing jab, known as the BCG vaccine, was first introduced in his 1921 moderately effectiveeven a child.
Rubin, who is also a professor at the Harvard School of Public Health, said drug-resistant strains of the disease are increasing each year. Eradication of the disease is also complicated because most treatment programs rely on patients seeking help and returning to treatment over several months.
The delay between M72 trials highlights deep-seated problems of inequity in treating infectious diseases, immunologists say Thomas Scribe, Deputy Director of the South African Tuberculosis Vaccine Initiative (SATVI), helping to organize Phase III research. SATVI was also involved in vaccine development 2019 trial.
GSKMore Licensed It provided its tuberculosis vaccine to the Gates Institute of Medicine in 2020 after deciding not to fund a Phase III trial. What vaccines have in common Main component In another shingles shot from GSK, generated billions of dollars for the company.Many people with shingles live in high-income households In countries like the United States, most medical insurance companies can pay for it.
“We know that the global South is not yet available with vaccines or even treatments because of COVID-19,” Scriba said. “If this vaccine proves effective and is licensed, we must ensure that it is available to those who need it.”
Other Promising Vaccine Candidates
The M72 vaccine is not the only promising candidate in development to treat tuberculosis. Afrigen, a hub in South Africa supported by WHO, started work The company last year developed a proprietary vaccine using mRNA technology that provides the most effective coronavirus vaccine. The Gates Institute for Medical Research focuses primarily on diseases prevalent in low-income countries. Also working on other tuberculosis vaccines and treatments.
The M72 outperformed a dozen other candidates. Starting next year, the researchers plan to enroll 26,000 people in trial sites in Africa and Southeast Asia to conduct large-scale trials. Scriba said the trial’s end date will depend on how long it takes to infect enough participants. Only 39 people got sick in the Phase 2 trial of the vaccine, a small sample size compared to what researchers would try.
There may also be logistical and financial hurdles to the approval process and deployment, meaning trial funding is just one step toward another widely available tuberculosis vaccine. A bullet like this could prevent 8.5 million deaths over the next 25 years. WHO estimates.
Even if it proves effective and safe, M72 probably won’t eradicate tuberculosis. Alexander PymWellcome’s director of infectious diseases described it as a “valuable addition to our toolkit.” news release. New public health measures, treatments and diagnostics also WHO strategy To reduce deaths from this disease by 90% by 2030.
