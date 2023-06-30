It’s time to end the tyranny of ultra-processed foods | Wired UK





Diet-related diseases such as obesity, heart attack, stroke, cancer and dementia are leading causes of premature death in the UK. Driving this is a range of industrially processed products marketed as food, formally known as ultra-processed foods (UPF). This type of food is usually wrapped in plastic and contains additives you won’t find in a typical kitchen. In the US and UK, on ​​average, he gets 60% of his calories from his UPF products such as pizza, bread, breakfast cereals, biscuits and energy drinks. They’re often marketed as healthy options, but that’s just a way to turn our ill health into money. UPF is a by-product of a complex financial system that recycles animal food waste into human food. To solve this problem, the UK’s official guidance on nutrition must first include information that ultra-processed foods are associated with weight gain and diet-related illnesses, and that avoidance of these foods is recommended. there is. . Many countries such as Brazil and France are already doing this. Restricting the distribution of ultra-processed foods is essential. We need to learn lessons from tobacco industry regulation and stop predatory companies selling this food to people. We also need to change the ultra-processed diets served in hospitals, schools and prisons. There is ample evidence that real food is highly beneficial when feeding patients and staff in hospitals. There are also misconceptions that must be addressed. For example, people with diet-related illnesses, especially obesity, usually feel guilty about their own lack of willpower. Researchers now know this is not true. This food is designed to be addicting. We need to shift the blame from the public. Normally we would blame the food companies and demand they change. But when I talk to people at these companies, it’s clear they can’t change. Danone is a prime example of this. Former CEO Emmanuel Farber sought to turn the company into a social enterprise by stopping selling ultra-processed foods and increasing its environmental portfolio. With stocks crashing and activist investors pushing him out, Danone had no choice but to go back to its old business model. All large multinational food companies are accountable to their owners. If you don’t understand this financial loop, you’ll keep yelling at companies that can’t change their business models. We must understand that the responsibility lies with the government. Changing regulations requires an order from the people. Another group of people we haven’t criticized enough are doctors. They have a very long history of partnering with multinational food companies and supplement providers to mislead people. Most nutrition research is funded by the food industry, which is plain wrong. Anyone who suffers from this problem as an individual will continue to turn their guilt and shame outward and tell the companies that supply us with addictive substances, the governments that do nothing about it, and us It should be transferred to doctors and social media celebrities. that this is good for your health. We need to end conflicts of interest between industry and politicians, doctors and scientists. Only then can we truly address the problem. This article appeared in the July/August 2023 issue of WIRED UK magazine.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.co.uk/article/tyranny-ultra-processed-food-van-tulleken The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos