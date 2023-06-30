Food poisoning to rise in 2022





Infections by major foodborne pathogens are responsible for an estimated 9.4 million illnesses, 56,000 hospitalizations, and 1,350 deaths in the United States, according to the CDC.1 And a new study was published in the latest edition of the CDC. Weekly reports of morbidity and mortality According to the report, food poisoning will increase in 2022 compared to the previous year. Specifically, last year these types of illnesses generally returned to or exceeded the levels observed in 2016-2018, study authors reported. “In 2022, Foodnet identified a high incidence of Shiga toxin-producing bacteria.” Escherichia coli, Yersinia, Vibrio, and Cyclospora Number of infected people compared to 2016-2018. Campylobacter, Salmonella, and Rhehichophytonand Listeria monocytogenes Incidence did not change. “ FoodNet is an active surveillance network that tracks trends in infectious diseases commonly transmitted through food. Many organizations are involved, including the CDC, 10 state health departments, the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service, and the FDA. This is not a full US-wide report, but it is an important snapshot of incidence and what is being observed. Additionally, food poisoning has long been thought to have been underreported.2 The CDC authors noted that people with the highest infection rates were: Campylobacter followed by salmonella Pathogen. The most commonly identified source of infection is poultry. Campylobacter It is also estimated to be the most common source of infection in the United States. salmonella Infection. “Proportion of bacterial infections diagnosed using [culture-independent diagnostic test (CIDT)] increased from 49% in 2016-2018 to 73% in 2022,” the authors wrote. “The proportion of bacterial infections diagnosed using CIDT alone has increased from 26% in 2018 to 41% in 2022.” The authors noted that the expanded use of CIDT likely contributed to increased detection by identifying infections that were undetected before CIDT was widely used. “No progress in reducing the incidence of enteric infections was observed in 2022 as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic subsided,” the authors wrote. “Reducing pathogen contamination during poultry slaughter and preventing contamination of leafy greens requires cooperation among food producers, processors, retailers, restaurants and regulators.” Summer brings the risk of food poisoning

Although Independence Day falls on a Tuesday this year, the holiday celebrations unofficially begin this weekend. Many people attend barbecues, picnics, and events where food is eaten. And at these events, food can be left outdoors in the heat of the day, sometimes for hours at a time. Along with this, the risk of food poisoning also increases. If the potato salad has been left standing for hours, it is better to stop. And this is just one of the considerations. Food preparation is another key area where food poisoning can spread disease. The CDC defines his four steps to ensure food safety: washing, separating, cooking, and cooling.All these elements have unique properties Meal preparation guidance on the CDC website. References

