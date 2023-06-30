Climate change may increase the risk of Lyme disease in Pennsylvania.





Lyme disease can cause many medical problems, including facial paralysis, severe neck and headaches, and arthritis.

Sarah Boden is Health, Science and Technology at 90.5 WESA. Before she came to Pittsburgh in November 2017, she worked as a radio reporter for Iowa Public, where she covered a variety of issues including the 2016 Iowa caucuses. Sarah’s report appeared in NPR’s morning edition, All Things Thoughted, Saturday’s weekend edition, and WBUR’s Here and Now. She has won multiple awards, including a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for her article on legal challenges to Iowa’s felon voting ban.

Pennsylvania has one of the highest rates of Lyme disease in the United States, and the Allegheny County Health Department reports that approximately 30% of black-footed mites active during the spring and early summer are carriers of this vector-borne disease. It is said that there is At this time, the black-footed mites are molting from the larval to nymph stages and must consume a so-called “blood meal” to survive to adulthood. After eating the host, the nymph swells to 5-6 times her original size. Pre-meal nymph ticks are about the size of a poppy seed, making them difficult to spot, said Nick Baldorf, a vector control expert at the Allegheny County Health Department. When checking for ticks, the entire body should be thoroughly inspected, including the lower back, groin, neck, behind the ears, and even the armpits. “It’s very important to be vigilant and take precautions when hiking, enjoying the outdoors, or wearing permethrin products,” he said. It’s a good idea to take a shower after going outdoors. Lyme disease can cause many medical problems, including facial paralysis, severe neck and headaches, and arthritis. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it usually takes 36 to 48 days after a tick attaches to its host to transmit Lyme disease. Studies suggest that climate change is increasing the risk of Lyme disease in Pennsylvania, said Emily Struckhoff, vector-borne disease program expert at Penn State Extension. The warmer the weather, the longer the ticks will have to search for a host. “There are some very warm winter days, like last winter, with temperatures approaching 40 degrees Celsius, but ticks can be active at times when you wouldn’t normally expect them to be out,” she said. . Another impact of climate change is the spread of tick species from other parts of the United States, with new diseases emerging. A single star mite bite can transfer sugar molecules to a human host.this could be a trigger Alpha Gal Syndrome, can cause allergic reactions to mammalian meats such as beef and pork, milk and other dairy products. Gulf of Mexico ticks carry the causative bacteria. spotted feversymptoms include fever, muscle pain, and a dry, black crust over the tick bite. As the names suggest, both species are typically found further south, but their ranges are expanding. So far this year they have only been confirmed in the following regions: Southeastern Pennsylvania. Editor’s Pick



