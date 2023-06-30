Protect yourself and your home from mosquitoes!





Publication date: June 30, 2023 Mosquitoes spread many diseases. Enjoy Cape Cod without eating! Stay indoors! It’s best to stay indoors between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

Use insect repellent! To prevent bites, use a repellent containing 20-30% DEET, 10-20% picardine, 10-20% IR3535, or 30-40% lemon eucalyptus oil on your skin and clothing.

Wear long clothes! Wear long pants, sleeves, shoes and socks outdoors. Apply permethrin to clothing and equipment. After application, it lasts even after several washes. Do not apply permethrin directly to your skin. Protect your home from invasion! The most effective way to reduce mosquito populations in your home or neighborhood is to find and eliminate standing water where mosquitoes breed. Regardless of the weather, there are many places where mosquitoes can be found. Abandoned bird baths, swimming pools, or clogged gutters can spawn hundreds of new mosquitoes in just a few days. Here are some effective steps you can take to minimize mosquito breeding: Clean gutters: keep water flowing smoothly.

Fix the screens on your doors and windows to keep mosquitoes out of your home.

Fill the holes to prevent puddles.

Remove toys, buckets and pots. Throw away anything that has water in it.

Fix leaking faucets and pipes to keep water from dripping.

Cover and protect your pool or hot tub when not in use.

Change the water in your bird bath regularly to keep it clean Protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites Again, it’s important to always use mosquito repellent when you’re outdoors. Even short trips can lead to mosquito bites. Always follow label directions.

Be careful of mosquitoes around you. If you do get bitten by mosquitoes, reapply repellent or consider going indoors.

Be aware of peak mosquito hours. Dusk to dawn is the time of day when many types of mosquitoes are most likely to bite. Take extra care to wear insect repellent and protective clothing in the evenings and early mornings. Alternatively, consider avoiding outdoor activities during this time.

Use mosquito nets in strollers and playpens when your baby is outdoors.

Weather permitting, wear long sleeves, long pants and socks outdoors.

Make sure the screen door is repaired and securely attached to the door or window.

Removes standing water from ditches, gutters, old tires, unicycles, children’s toys, bird baths, water pools, and other areas. Avoid standing water around your home, as mosquitoes can start multiplying in puddles or water for more than 4 days.

Avoid overnight camping near freshwater swamps to reduce the risk of exposure to EEE virus-carrying mosquitoes. If you go camping, use a tent with a mosquito net and use suitable repellents. if bitten Wash the bits with soap and water.

Apply calamine lotion to stop itching.

If you feel unwell after being bitten and suspect a mosquito-borne illness, call your doctor. For the latest monitoring information, please visit: Massachusetts Department of Public Health Mosquito-borne diseases web page To find towns affected by EEE, visit: www.mosquitoresults.com The Massachusetts Department of Public Health conducts testing for EEE and WNV from June through October. Check back during testing season to see local risk levels and daily case data. Massachusetts Arbovirus Update This information was provided by Fight the Bite. Cape Cod Mosquito Control Project (phone: (508) 775-1510) and Barnstable County Government. Additional resources:

