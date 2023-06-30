Locally acquired malaria cases reported in US

Nechaevkon/Getty Images





5 cases of domestic infection malaria The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced in a health advisory on Monday that there have been confirmed cases in the United States.





Four cases were confirmed in Florida and one in Texas, but the two don’t appear to be related, according to the CDC. It is the first time in 20 years that an American has contracted malaria on the mainland.





“It is not uncommon for malaria to be confirmed in the United States.” Dr. William Pangsaid an associate professor of population studies and global environmental health at Duke University’s Global Health Institute. health. “What’s rare is that the infection is actually happening in the community.”





About 2,000 malaria cases are recorded each year in the United States, but they usually contract malaria in another country where malaria is endemic. endemic. It was the first time since 2003 that an American had contracted malaria at home.





Malaria can be caused by five parasites: malaria parasite Genus — the one behind these locally occurring cases is called vivax malaria parasite (vivax malaria parasite). Most of the severe malaria cases ever recorded in the United States were thought to be caused by another parasite. All people with malaria in the United States are receiving treatment and their health is improving.





The CDC said the risk of contracting malaria in the United States is low despite new cases. Still, doctors should consider a malaria diagnosis for patients, even if the patient has not recently traveled abroad. Rapid diagnosis and treatment can prevent severe outcomes and limit the spread of malaria.





“The United States hasn’t had malaria in 20-odd years, but malaria was eradicated in the ’50s,” Pang said. “A reintroduction of this bacterium in the United States, like elsewhere in the world, would pose a serious health hazard.”





Here’s what experts have to say about how malaria can be most effectively controlled in the United States, why it’s on the rise, and what individuals can do to protect themselves.











Malaria is a serious disease caused by: malaria parasite It is a parasite that is very common worldwide, causing an estimated 247 million malaria cases in 2021.





The disease was also fairly prevalent in the United States until it was eradicated in the early 1950s.





Despite this success, the parasite that causes malaria is prevalent by women. Anopheles mosquito mosquitois still prominent in the Midwest, Southeast, and Northeast. If a malaria patient is bitten by these mosquitoes, malaria may recur.





“Typically, what happens is that a person gets malaria and then an outbreak of a mosquito called malaria. Anopheles mosquito It’s the mosquito that bites the human,” Pang explained. “one time [Anopheles] If you are infected, you will be infected for life and may continue to infect various people. ”





The fact that Americans are getting malaria without traveling means that we now have Plasmodium-infected mosquitoes here in the United States.





After being bitten by an infected mosquito, it usually takes 10 days to 4 weeks for symptoms to appear. In rare cases, it may take him a year before symptoms appear.





Infected people are vivax malaria parasite Similar to the Texas and Florida parasites, expect headaches, fever and body aches, Pang said. Symptoms usually come in waves or in cycles.





As dangerous as malaria vivax malaria parasite It’s usually not as serious as other parasites that cause malaria.of Plasmodium falciparum The strains most commonly found in Africa are the most lethal. The continent is the most affected by malaria, with an estimated 619,000 malaria-related deaths in 2021, 96% of which will be in Africa.





but, vivax malaria parasite Even though the parasite is much less lethal, it can still be a concern, Pang explained.





General immunity to malaria is essentially non-existent here in the United States, and cases can be very severe, he said. Tom Isel, PhD, MPHProfessor of Epidemiology, Department of Tropical Medicine and Infectious Diseases, School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine, Tulane University.





“With zero immunity, people will become seriously ill and eventually seek treatment,” Eisel said. health. “We’re talking about a fever over 102 degrees, so this isn’t the usual ‘I’m feeling a little sick’. Will you go to the emergency room? , [to] your doctor. ”





In fact, according to some studies, vivax malaria parasite It may carry similar risks of serious illness and death. Plasmodium falciparum— the idea that vivax malaria parasite “Benign” is not really true.





The CDC has warned about this in its health advisories, saying that the disease can be life-threatening if left untreated and can lead to mental changes, seizures, kidney failure, acute respiratory distress syndrome and coma. says that there is











Americans are constantly traveling to and from malaria-endemic countries, Anopheles mosquito Mosquitoes continue to breed in the United States So it may be a bit difficult to explain why the United States is the first local outbreak in 20 years.





One hypothesis, however, is that climate changeaccording to Dr. Prakash SrinivasanAssistant Professor, Malaria Institute, Bloomberg School of Public Health, Johns Hopkins University.





of Anopheles mosquito Srinivasan said mosquitoes need “humid and warm habitats to lay their eggs and grow”. “There is a constant threat that global climate change will expand the areas where mosquitoes can breed.”





Of course, it’s hard to tell whether this is a one-off event or whether climate change is behind the steady increase in malaria coverage, he added.





Locally occurring malaria cases may also be an indirect product of the COVID-19 pandemic.





Globally, vivax malaria parasite Associated cases decreased from 24.5 million in 2000 to 14.3 million in 2017. But logistical challenges and other disruptions in testing and treatment have been partly responsible for the surge in malaria cases and deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic.





“Perhaps the overall increase in the number of malaria cases worldwide, and thus the increase in cases among returning travelers, may have contributed to this local transmission. Yes,” Srinivasan said.





And the pandemic-related health skepticism may make some people more “outspoken” to public health warnings, even when it comes to malaria, Pang theorized. .





But again, because the US has the ‘food’ for malaria transmission. Anopheles mosquito Mosquitoes and some people infected with parasites abroad — it might just be a matter of time before the U.S. regains its local transmission, Eisel said.











It is important that clinicians and the general public alike heed the CDC’s warnings and remain vigilant in preventing malaria transmission. But experts stress that the U.S. is not going to head for another epidemic like the new coronavirus.





“I see no reason to panic,” Srinivasan said. “Unlike many of the viral infections we have become accustomed to in recent years, such as the novel coronavirus and influenza, which are easily transmitted from person to person through the air, malaria parasites must be transmitted through mosquitoes. and the number of cases is very small.”





The United States also has a wealth of treatment options available for those diagnosed with malaria. It’s a “mostly preventable and treatable disease,” Srinivasan said. Eisel said people diagnosed with malaria may be given antimalarial drugs such as chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine and primaquine.





Drug resistance to these treatments is of course a concern. malaria vaccine Not yet widespread. But in places like the United States, as long as patients and doctors are willing to test for malaria, treatment for malaria should work.





But with no clear drivers behind these US-based incidents, Pang said the most important thing is for people to take the necessary precautions.





Legs and arms should be covered when outdoors and insect repellent should be used to prevent insect damage. bitten by a mosquitoemphasized the expert.of Anopheles mosquito Pang and Eisel said they usually bite people at dawn, dusk, and sometimes at night, so extra care should be taken at that time.





This is good advice for everyone, as mosquitoes can also transmit other viruses besides malaria, such as West Nile virus. But people in Florida and Texas, where these cases were reported, should be extra vigilant to avoid mosquito bites this summer.





And it’s important for anyone traveling this summer to assess their malaria risk and take the CDC-recommended precautions. When most people think of malaria, they think of Africa and South Asia, but Pang says malaria also exists in the Caribbean and Latin America.





And, of course, if you feel unwell and think you might have a localized malaria infection, it’s important to seek immediate medical attention.





“If you have a headache or feel like you have a fever, don’t delay and see a doctor,” says Dr Pan.





On a larger scale, CDC and local public health agencies are investigating these locally occurring cases and are encouraging hospitals and clinicians to prepare and make available diagnostic tools and treatments for malaria. I’m here.





“Compared to other endemic countries, we have better access to medical care. We have good surveillance systems and it is very treatable,” said Eisel. “It is highly unlikely that it will actually take hold or cause any major problems in the United States.”