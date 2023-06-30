Genetic Mutations Associated with Accelerating Progression of Multiple Sclerosis – ScienceDaily





A study of more than 22,000 people with multiple sclerosis (MS) found it to be associated with faster progression of the disease, an accumulation of disabilities that can deprive patients of mobility and independence over time. First genetic mutation identified.

Multiple sclerosis begins as an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks the brain and spinal cord, causing flare-ups of symptoms called relapses and long-term degeneration called progressions. Despite the development of effective therapeutics against inflammatory autoimmune diseases, increasing disability during the neurodegenerative phase of the disease cannot be prevented. The new study also includes researchers from Yale University, NatureThe authors say this advance represents an important step toward understanding and ultimately combating this progressive form of MS. “While we identified predominantly immune-related genetic variants associated with the risk of developing MS, this is the first study to identify neurogenetic variants associated with neurodegenerative aspects of the disease,” said William S. Dr. David Hafler, Ph.D. Lois Stiles Edgeley Professor of Neurology and Immunobiology, Chair of the Department of Neurology, Yale School of Medicine, Study Author. This research is the result of a large international collaboration of the International MS Genetics Consortium (IMSGC), comprising more than 70 institutions worldwide. Mr. Hafler is co-founder of his IMSGC. Previous studies have shown that a large part of the susceptibility, or risk, of MS is due to a malfunctioning immune system. Some of this dysfunction can be treated, slowing disease progression. But “these risk factors do not explain why some people with MS continue to use wheelchairs and others run marathons, even 10 years after diagnosis,” said the University of California, San Francisco. said co-senior author Sergio Barangini, professor of neurology at the school. of research. In the first part of the new study, researchers combined data from more than 12,000 MS patients to complete a genome-wide association study (GWAS). GWAS is a research approach that uses statistics to carefully link genetic variation to specific traits. In this case, the characteristics of interest were related to the severity of MS, such as the number of years each individual took from diagnosis to progress to some level of disability. After sifting through more than 7 million genetic variants, scientists have found one that is associated with accelerating disease progression. This variant is located between two genes with no previous association with MS, called DYSF and ZNF638. They found that MS patients with two copies of the gene mutation, located near two genes that help repair damaged cells and one that helps control viral infections, had faster disease progression. . The position of the mutation suggests a possible mechanism by which progression is accelerated. “Inheriting this genetic mutation from both parents shortens the time to needing a walking aid by almost four years,” Barangini said. “These genes are normally active in the brain and spinal cord, not in the immune system,” said Adil Haroud, assistant professor of neurology at the Montreal Neurological Institute and lead author of the study. rice field. “Our findings show that resilience and repair of the nervous system determine the course of MS progression, and that we need to focus on these parts of human biology for better treatments. suggesting.” This finding provides the field with the first important clue to addressing the neurological component of MS. To confirm their findings, the scientists examined the genetics of nearly 10,000 more MS patients. Again, we found that those who had two copies of the mutate were deactivated more quickly. “This opens up new opportunities for us to develop new drugs that may help keep everyone who suffers from MS healthy,” Harraud said. This work was supported in part by funding from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (part of the National Institutes of Health), the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research innovation funding program, and the Multiple Sclerosis Association of Canada. Mr. Hafler is a member of the Yale Cancer Immunology Research Program at Yale Cancer Center.

