What you need to know about sleep apnea





“Sleep apnea is one of the most common sleep disorders in America,” he says. Dr. Daniel Barone, Neurologist and Sleep Medicine Specialist at New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. “Thankfully, there are many tools available to treat sleep apnea. there is.” health problems To learn more about sleep apnea, its symptoms, treatments, and why getting enough quality sleep is important to our health and well-being, we spoke with Dr. Barone. What is sleep apnea?

Dr. Barone: Sleep apnea is when you stop breathing or take shallow breaths during sleep. The problem can range from mild to severe, depending on how often the lungs are not getting enough air. For an adult, mild sleep apnea means he stops breathing 5 to 15 times an hour. Moderate sleep apnea means that you stop breathing 15 to 30 times an hour. In severe sleep apnea, breathing stops 30 or more times an hour. The length of these outages is, by definition, at least 10 seconds. Are all sleep apneas the same?

There are two main types of sleep apnea. Obstructive sleep apnea is the most common type and is most often caused by a blocked or partially blocked airway. Sleep relaxes your muscles. In some people, the muscles that keep the throat open or prevent the tongue from falling back into the throat and blocking the airway can be the cause. Central sleep apnea, which occurs when the brain cannot control breathing, is much less common. What are the main signs that you may have sleep apnea?

Aside from the typical example of someone waking up in the middle of the night gasping for breath and snoring, people with undiagnosed sleep apnea often find it difficult to concentrate during the day, tired, and snoring. You are likely to notice that you are tired. You may get headaches and become easily irritable. You may wake up in the morning with a dry mouth and a persistent sore throat that cannot be explained by other causes. What are the risk factors that increase the chance of developing sleep apnea?

Sleep apnea can occur at any age, but the risk increases with age. Obesity can increase risk, as can habits such as smoking and drinking alcohol. Alcohol can relax your throat muscles while you sleep.Associated with sleep apnea Heart diseasehypertension, stroke,Diabetes mellitus. Therefore, people who have had a stroke or who have diabetes and who snore should be tested for sleep apnea. How is sleep apnea testing done?

It usually starts with a home test. Patients get a pulse oximeter and a type of airflow detector that they wear on their nose to see how well the air is moving in and out. Combine these to monitor respiratory effort and oxygen levels. These tools can tell you if a person is trying to breathe but no air is coming in, leading to a drop in oxygen. If these tests are inconclusive, an overnight sleep study may be performed at a facility with more sensitive equipment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://healthmatters.nyp.org/what-to-know-about-sleep-apnea/

