Connect with us

Health

HRT, even short-term use, is associated with dementia risk in women

HRT, even short-term use, is associated with dementia risk in women

 


short-term and cyclical use estrogen And large observational studies have shown that progestin therapy for menopausal symptoms is associated with an increased risk of dementia.

Investigators believe that a woman in her 50s who took hormone replacement therapy (HRT) for menopausal symptoms was associated with a 24% increased risk of developing dementia, Alzheimer’s disease (AD) Comparison after 20 years with those who did not take HRT. This risk was also present in women who used HRT for a short period of time. menopause Onset.

However, both researchers and experts not involved in the study are unsure whether the increased risk of dementia is attributable to HRT use, or whether there are other potential dementia risk factors in women who require HRT. They warn that more research is needed to investigate whether

Nelsan Purhadi, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Investigator at the Danish Dementia Research Center at Copenhagen University Hospital Rigshospitalet, said, “Does our findings indicate a causal relationship or an underlying predisposition for dementia in women who need HRT?” I can’t guarantee that it does,” he said. Medscape Medical News.



Dr. Nelson Purhadi

Still, he added, the findings back up the evidence. Women’s Health Initiative Memory Study (WHIMS) is the largest randomized trial of menopausal hormone therapy and dementia.

of findings Published online on June 28 BMJMore.

Conflicting findings

Until the introduction of WHIMS in 2003, HRT was widely prescribed to relieve symptoms of menopause. However, the WHIMS, which included more than 4,000 women aged 65 and older, found that HRT was associated with a two-fold increased risk of dementia.

Subsequent published studies have yielded mixed results, adding to the controversy surrounding the safety of HRT.

To find out whether the age at which HRT is started or how long it lasts affects health status, Pourhadi and his team conducted an observational study.

Researchers followed more than 60,000 Danish women aged 50 to 60 between 2000 and 2018 using diagnostic and prescription information from the Danish National Patient Registry.

About 5,600 women developed dementia, and 56,000 did not, according to registry records. Of the 5,600 women with dementia, 1,460 were diagnosed with her AD.

Approximately 18,000 participants in the study sample received HRT. 1,790 (29%) in the dementia group and 16,150 (32%) in the control group. Half started treatment before age 53 and half stopped treatment within 4 years. About 90% were using an oral estrogen-progestin combination.

The median age at which participants started HRT was 53 years in both cases and controls, and the median duration of use was 4 years.

Long-term use means increased risk

People who used estrogen-progestin therapy had a 24% increased risk of developing all-cause dementia compared to those who did not use HRT (hazard ratio) [HR]1.24; 95% CI, 1.17–1.44).

The increase in dementia risk was similar between continuous treatment regimens (estrogen plus progestin taken daily) and cyclic treatment regimens (estrogen plus progestin taken daily for 10 to 14 days per month).

Longer duration of HRT use was associated with increased risk, ranging from 21% increased risk (HR, 1.21; 95% CI, 1.09 to 1.35) to 74% increased risk for those who used within one year. increased (HR, 1.21, 95% CI, 1.35) with use over 12 years, 1.74; 95% CI, 1.45 – 2.10).

Women who started HRT between the ages of 45 and 50 years had a 26% increased risk of developing all-cause dementia (HR, 1.26; 95% CI, 1.13–1.41). Meanwhile, there was a 21% increase in women starting HRT between the ages of 51 and 60. High risk (HR, 1.21; 95% CI, 1.12 to 1.29).

Progestin-only or vaginal estrogen-only treatment was not associated with the development of dementia.

Since this is an observational study, the researchers concluded, We need more research,” he said.

no causality

with accessories EditorKejal Kantarsi, M.D., professor of radiology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, noted that three clinical trials were conducted. whims of a young woman The 2013 WHIMS-Y did not show an association between cognitive function and HRT.



Dr. Kejal Kantarsi

“While Pourhadi et al.’s study was carefully conducted using national registries, the observed associations may be artifactual, inferring a causal relationship between hormone therapy and dementia risk. These findings cannot inform shared decision-making about the use of hormone therapy.”Symptoms of menopause,” she said in an editorial.

Dr Amanda Hesslegrave, Senior Research Fellow at the British Dementia Research Institute in London, United Kingdom, also commented on the findings, saying in a release from the UK’s Science Media Centre, that the study was ‘women taking HRT. It may be unsettling for people, but it is.” The study highlights how much we still don’t know about the effects of hormones on women’s brain health, and with promising treatments on the horizon, we’re making it a research priority. Action should be encouraged to make it a sector. ”

There was no specific funding for this study. Kantarci reports that he is engaged in unpaid educational work on Alzheimer’s disease at Biogen, and is the principal investigator of the Imaging Ligand study, funded by Eli Lilly and Avid Radiopharmaceuticals. I am also a person.

BMJ. 2023;381:e072770, p1404. full text, editorial

For more Medscape neurology news, join us here. Facebook and twitter.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/993944

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: