Injections to prevent polio and five other diseases approved by Gavi





Why it matters: A combination of vaccines may prolong life. Oral polio vaccine, given in droplet form, has reduced polio cases by more than 99 percent in recent decades. But since the drop contains A live virus (detectable in the feces of vaccinated children) can spread and cause new infections in countries with poor sanitation. New vaccines do not have this problem. “By 2023, more children will be paralyzed by vaccine-derived polio than by wild polio,” he said. Dr. James CampbellAn expert in pediatric infectious diseases at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, researching vaccine development. He said the approval of Gavi is a “significant step” in bringing the virus under control globally, as it makes a product long available to US and European pediatricians available to children in low- and middle-income countries. ‘ said. This shot is easy to distribute, so it is expected to help prevent infectious diseases. Because the polio vaccine is wrapped in a blended product already distributed to children, a scaled-down version of the oral vaccine would make polio less likely to recur in countries that use it, scientists say. Says. Background: Polio remains home to Afghanistan and Pakistan. Polio, formally known as poliomyelitis, is a highly contagious viral disease that is mainly transmitted through faeces in poor sanitation. The virus multiplies in the gut, invades the nervous system and causes paralysis.flat Problem with existing single caseExperts say it could lead to a global economic recovery. The United States has long used inactivated polio vaccine, or IPV, as an alternative to oral infusions. And Gavi has helped purchases by low-income countries for the past decade. But a new six vaccine in one, called the hexavalent vaccine, can also protect children against hepatitis B, Haemophilus influenzae, tetanus, diphtheria and whooping cough. Adding polio protection to an existing five-component vaccine would raise costs, but public health officials say the move is still economically advantageous. Reduced overall vaccine dose It helps cut down on small, cumulative expenses like syringes, serum refrigerators, and doctor appointments. What’s next: Global expansion is imminent. Countries served by Gabi can now apply for funding for the vaccine, which could be available as early as 2024. Three doses of the vaccine are given within the first few months of life and a booster dose is given by age 2 years. UNICEF believes that the global market for new vaccines is 100 million doses per year By 2030.

