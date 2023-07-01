Loneliness changes brain processing unique to each individual

summary: Lonely people process the world differently and are very different from non-lonely people.

This study utilized functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to examine brain processing patterns while 66 college students watched various video clips. The results showed that those experiencing loneliness displayed more unique and idiosyncratic brain processing patterns.

The findings may help researchers better understand the nuances of loneliness and its effects on mental health.

Important facts:

Idiosyncratic processing patterns in lonely individuals were observed regardless of social connections or number of friends.

Russian writer and philosopher Leo Tolstoy may have had something on his mind when he wrote the first sentence of this book. Anna Karenina: “All happy families are alike. Each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.”

A recent study published in psychological science Researchers, led by a scholar now at USC Dawnsaif College of Letters, Arts and Sciences, found that all non-lonely people are alike when it comes to the brain that processes information, but all non-lonely people are alike. suggesting. lonely person It handles the world in its own idiosyncratic way.

Numerous studies have shown that loneliness has a negative impact on well-being, often accompanied by a self-reported feeling of being misunderstood by others.

A recent report from the U.S. Surgeon General identified loneliness as a public health crisis as the number of adults suffering from loneliness is increasing. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic began, nearly half of American adults reported experiencing measurable levels of loneliness.

loneliness is peculiar

During her postdoctoral fellowship at UCLA, Elisa Baek, an assistant professor of psychology at USC Dornlife, sought to better understand the causes of such disconnections and misunderstandings.

Baek and her team used a neuroimaging technique called functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to examine the brains of 66 first-year college students while watching a series of video clips. The video topics ranged from sentimental music videos of her to party scenes and sporting events, providing diverse scenarios for analysis.

Before undergoing the scan, participants between the ages of 18 and 21 were asked to complete the UCLA Loneliness Scale, a survey that measures a person’s subjective feelings of loneliness and social isolation.

Based on their findings, researchers divided the participants into two groups: lonely and “non-lonely” (those who don’t feel lonely). We then scanned each participant’s brain using fMRI while they watched the video.

Comparing brain-imaging data between the two groups, the researchers found that lonely people displayed more dissimilar and idiosyncratic brain processing patterns than non-lonely people.

The findings are important because they reveal that neurosimilarity, which refers to how similar brain activity patterns are in different individuals, is related to a common understanding of the world. This common understanding is important for establishing social ties.

Not only do people who suffer from loneliness not resemble society’s standards for how they treat the world, each lonely person is different in their own way. That idiosyncrasy can further contribute to feelings of isolation and lack of social connection.

“I was surprised that lonely people are even more dissimilar,” Baek said. The fact that they do not find common ground with lonely or non-lonely people makes it even more difficult for them to achieve social connection.

“The ‘Anna Karenina Principle’ is perfect for describing lonely people, because they experience loneliness in idiosyncratic ways, rather than in universally relatable ways,” she added.

Loneliness is not about having friends or not

So, does the idiosyncratic processing of lonely people cause loneliness or is it a result of loneliness?

The researchers observed that people who felt lonely were more likely to exhibit idiosyncratic brain responses, regardless of the number of friends and social connections they had.

This suggests that being surrounded by people who see the world differently than you may be a risk factor for loneliness, even if you interact regularly.

The study also suggests that social connections and disconnections fluctuate over time and thus can affect how specifically individuals process the world.

Looking ahead, Baek said he is interested in investigating people who feel lonely despite having friends and being socially active. Researchers also look at how lonely people deal with certain situations differently.

For example, do lonely people exhibit idiosyncrasies in handling unexpected events or ambiguous social situations where things may be interpreted differently?

Funding: Funding for this study came from the National Science Foundation and the National Institute of Mental Health.

overview

Lonely people treat the world in a peculiar way

Loneliness is detrimental to well-being and is often accompanied by a self-reported feeling of being misunderstood by others. What causes such feelings in a lonely person?

We used functional MRIs of 66 first-year college students to conservatively measure the relative integrity of people’s mental processing to naturalistic stimuli and found that lonely people were actually idiosyncratic. I tested if the method is handling the world.

We found evidence of such peculiarities. The neural responses of lone individuals differed from those of their peers, especially in regions of the default mode network where similar responses are associated with shared perspectives and subjective understandings. These relationships persisted when controlling for demographic similarity, objective social isolation, and mutual friendship of individuals.

Our findings suggest that being surrounded by people who see the world differently than you, even your friends, may be a risk factor for loneliness.