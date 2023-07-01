Post-hospital care for traumatic brain injury





© nimito stock.adobe.com A traumatic brain injury (TBI) is an injury that causes damage to the brain. A concussion is a mild traumatic brain injury. Traumatic brain injury is often associated with contact sports such as soccer and war because of exposure to explosions and gunfire, but it can also occur in everyday life such as falling, being in a car accident, or colliding with an object. This can occur when For example, if a heavy object rolls off a high shelf and hits someone on the head. Symptoms can range from headaches, insomnia, fatigue, and loss of motor control, and can vary in duration. Older people who have experienced a traumatic brain injury tend to experience longer-lasting symptoms and worse outcomes, a pattern that raises questions about how older people with a traumatic brain injury receive long-term care. is causing Research published in the June 2023 issue Journal of the American Geriatrics Society I looked at one aspect of the problem. Monique R. PapadisAn associate professor in the Department of Population Health and Health Disparities at the University of Texas at Galveston School of Medicine, Dr. and colleagues used Medicare claims data to identify 26,985 Medicare paid claims. -Patients admitted to an acute care hospital with traumatic brain injury between January 1, 2014 and December 31, 2017. After that, I investigated the claim further and identified the discharge destination. Of those who survived, almost half (46%) were discharged directly to the community and approximately one-third (30%) were discharged to a skilled nursing facility (SNF). The remainder were discharged to inpatient rehabilitation facilities (17%), separate hospitals or long-term care facilities (7%). When Pappadis and colleagues surveyed people 90 days after discharge, 80% of previously hospitalized patients lived in the community. They found that the sharp decline in skilled care home patient numbers three weeks after discharge was due to Medicare co-insurance, which increases daily co-insurance from zero to $194 on the 21st day of care in skilled care homes. He said it was likely policy related. The researchers also examined data organized by demographic group to identify usage patterns and readmission rates by gender, race, ethnicity, and age. Female gender, Hispanic ethnicity, and presence of a primary care provider were associated with increased likelihood of living in the community 90 days after discharge. Age 75 years or older, ever-diagnosed traumatic brain injury, and having moderate-to-severe injuries were associated with reduced likelihood of community living 90 days after hospital discharge. Pappadis et al. noted that regardless of age, Hispanic patients with TBIC were less likely to receive post-injury rehabilitation services. They noted that patient preferences and cultural values ​​may be factors, but language barriers and racism may also be factors, along with family support and lack of facilities nearby. showed an idea.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.managedhealthcareexecutive.com/view/care-after-hospitalization-for-traumatic-brain-injury The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos