



Humans can become infected with Yersinia pestis, the plague bacterium. It is caused by flea bites from rodents carrying Yersinia pestis or by touching an infected animal. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) Centers for Disease Control and Prevention The plague is believed to have been contracted on private property After a case of plague was reported in Montezuma County on June 26, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment urged residents to exercise greater caution around areas that may be at high risk of infected fleas and animals. called to pay for “There are no specific areas that hikers and campers should avoid at this time, as the person was likely exposed on public property,” the ministry said. Montezuma County Public Health Nurse Julie Jacobsen said an investigation into the exact cause is still ongoing. From 2005 to 2021, denver post The state reported 72 cases of plague, resulting in 11 deaths.according to the data map According to colorado.gov, plague cases in Montezuma County are primarily from livestock and rodents. Jacobsen first warns that plague symptoms are similar to the flu or a severe cold, making it difficult to catch. But one of the hallmarks of plague is the hard, swollen lymph nodes that accompany the disease. Early diagnosis is important because symptoms can get worse quickly and antibiotics are only partially effective, Jacobsen said. Symptoms include high fever, pain, and swollen lymph nodes. In pets, plague symptoms include high fever, swollen lymph nodes, or sores. In either case, it’s important to see a doctor or veterinarian as soon as possible, especially if you think you’ve been in an area with bug bites or rodents. Due to the increased risk of plague during the summer months, the agency advises people to use insect repellent when going out. We recommend tucking your pants into your socks when hiking or in areas where rodents may be present. Other advice given was to avoid touching or feeding wild animals and to report rodent carcasses to Public Health. It also advised against killing prairie dogs in the summer, as this could increase the risk of infection. Jacobsen also stressed the importance of ensuring pets are given flea and tick medications to prevent pet-to-human transmission. “Make sure the environment is clean and free of trees and debris heaps that rats and prairie dogs can take up residence in. Let us know so we can determine if you need it,” she said. For the latest information and more information about the plague, visit the Montezuma County website. https://montezumacounty.org/public-notices/. The article was republished on June 30 to report that the plague case was not bubonic plague.

