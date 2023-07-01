Health
Collaboration is essential for innovative cancer treatments
Cancer care is in trouble as the NHS faces a growing backlog and labor shortages. In early June Research published by the Royal College of Radiology (RCR) A survey of all 60 directors of UK cancer centers found that staff shortages led to longer wait times and delays in treatment at 97% of centres.
In fact, NHS cancer services recognize that labor availability is a major challenge. “This has long been an issue across the UK, but the pandemic has shed even more light on a severely overstretched healthcare system,” said Scott Cook, UK and Ireland general manager for biopharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS). He says. Last year, BMS commissioned an analysis from the Office for Health Economics (OHE) that found that even if cancer service activity increased by 2.5%, in some parts of the UK it would take nearly 10% to close the backlog. Turns out it could take years.
But innovation is advancing rapidly. In June, gallery blood test – can detect more than 50 types of cancer early by looking for abnormal DNA – has shown successful results in NHS trials. Out of 5,000 people who visited a general practitioner with suspected symptoms in England or Wales, cancer was correctly identified in 2 out of 3 people.
However, the spread of new diagnostic tests and treatments is hampered by an understaffed system. “Given the continued rapid pace of innovation in cancer care, creating opportunities for large-scale collaboration with the NHS is crucial,” Cook said. “Overburdened cancer patients need protected time and support to introduce and incorporate innovations.”
“NHS people don’t have the luxury of innovation,” added Dr. Richard Simcock, a practicing oncology clinician and chief medical officer of the cancer charity Macmillan. “People are optimistic that we will continue to see exciting innovations, but are pessimistic about our ability to deliver on them due to employee pressure.”
Cross-sectoral collaboration is essential to address issues such as labor shortages, delayed diagnosis and inequitable access to new treatments. “Improving care requires synergy,” he says.
Macmillan has therefore partnered with BMS to create two innovative tools aimed at improving outcomes for cancer patients, now being piloted by the NHS Trust. The first is a workforce planning tool that assesses the trust’s existing skill mix and the resources needed to deliver future treatment innovations. Reduce costs by identifying retraining opportunities instead of focusing solely on hiring new staff. The tool will help clinicians plan their time by seeing the “downstream impact” of new treatments, such as follow-up clinical care and resources needed for research, Simcock said.
The second tool is a “pre-rehabilitation” method that prepares cancer patients for non-surgical treatment through diet, exercise, and mental health advice and support. This aims to improve outcomes after treatment, including reducing hospital stays and emergency care risks, saving money for the NHS and reducing outstanding balances.
“The prefabricated case is relatively well-proven in surgery,” says Simcock. “But nonsurgical cancer treatments like immunotherapy are also very stressful physiologically.” Fatigue is a common side effect, and lifestyle interventions such as exercise improve this. very effective for
“We know that the healthier patients are before and during treatment, the faster and better they are likely to recover and return to a more fulfilling and normal life,” he added.
Policy can play an important role in spreading innovation. Simcock said he was “extremely disappointed” that the 10-year cancer plan proposed by former Health Minister Sajid Javid had been replaced with a key condition strategy.
However, there is room for improvement. The bipartisan Commission on Health and Social Care recently launched a study on the future of cancer care that explores innovations in diagnosis and treatment. Strong recommendations to governments will help ensure that innovations are “fairly and pacedly disseminated and permanently embedded in the healthcare system,” Cook said.
Collaboration with the life sciences industry should be central to that, he says. Actions that address inequalities in patient outcomes and access to treatment should also be prioritized so that “pre-existing disparities are not simply exacerbated” as cancer services improve.
The new Department of Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) also shows promise in prioritizing medical innovation. DSIT recently launched the UK Science and Technology Framework, a strategy to make the UK a science and technology ‘superpower’. Life Science is its core tenet.
Achieving this goal will require a cross-sectoral effort to improve the UK’s standing in conducting clinical trials and developing medicines, Cook said. Between 2018 and 2021, the UK fell from 4th to 10th place in the world for conducting clinical trials, and the time between a drug being approved for marketing and being available to patients increased. In the UK it is 329 days.
“Clinical trials will give patients access to innovative treatments at no additional cost to the NHS,” Cook said. “[In terms of] By making licensed products available to patients, early diagnosis and treatment have been shown to improve outcomes. ”
From workforce planning tools to blood tests for multiple cancers, new methods can help patients while reducing the burden on the NHS. But its widespread adoption cannot rely solely on clinicians working with an already expanded system.
“[NHS staff] I was exhausted and burned out,” says Macmillan’s Simcock. “We need to bring people together, and businesses and the third sector need more time, space and capital to do it.”
Approval Code: June 2023 | ONC-GB-2300314
This ad originally appeared in the NHS 75th Anniversary Print Spotlight Special Edition. read here.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
