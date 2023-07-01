Victoria will not count self-reported COVID-19 cases as cases rise





“Self-reporting test results is very unusual. [virus] Surveillance. I wouldn’t do that for any other purpose, but over time that tendency has diminished. Loading “I was estimating that it was probably around 30 percent.” [of positive cases were reported] We opened up at a time when people were very conscious of it, so it probably went down to closer to 10 percent. ” Bennett said hospitalization data could yield more valuable and “less biased” information. “If the number of people hospitalized with the new coronavirus is increasing, but the number of people hospitalized with the new coronavirus is the same, the infection rate is high, but it is an infectious disease. You can see that it does not lead to a bigger problem from the point of view of “serious illness or vice versa. ” A health ministry spokesman said PCR tests performed by doctors and pathology providers would continue to be counted and the numbers made public. Loading “Since RAT reporting became voluntary last October, RAT reporting has declined and no longer impacts epidemiological assessments or public health actions,” the spokesperson said. “The department continues to monitor trends through a comprehensive surveillance system that includes analysis of COVID-19 hospitalizations, mortality, wastewater monitoring, PCR results, and a range of other state and national surveillance systems. .” Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton reported on Friday that a seven-day moving average of 207 Victorians were hospitalized with the novel coronavirus over the past week. A 15 percent decrease. In the week ending Friday, 58 people died from the new coronavirus. 8 people a day on average. Victoria reported 2,560 coronavirus cases last week, equivalent to 366 new cases per day, down from 489 per day the previous week. 8,098 Victorians have died from the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began.Victorians are entitled 2 free packets of rapid antigen testdistributed by Congress. Get the day’s breaking news, entertainment ideas, and long reading for your enjoyment. Sign up to receive our evening newsletter here.

