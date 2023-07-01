New bacterial blueprint to help fight antibiotic resistance





A team of scientists from around the world, including those from Trinity College Dublin, have gained high-resolution structural insight into key bacterial enzymes. This could help chemists design new drugs that inhibit it and suppress the pathogen. Their work is important as concerns about rising antibiotic resistance rates continue to grow. Scientists, led by Martin Caffrey, Distinguished Fellow of the Trinity School of Medicine and Department of Biochemistry and Immunology, used next-generation X-ray crystallography and single-particle cryo-electron microscopy techniques to “under the hood of bacteria.” ” and produced a molecule. A blueprint for a full-length enzyme that can be used to design drugs that attack structural weaknesses. because enzyme Lnts are not present in the human body, only in bacteria, and help bacteria build stable cell membranes that transport objects in and out of the cell. This has great potential importance as a therapeutic target, similar to tailor-made drugs designed to attack bacteria. Fewer side effects for patients.The study has just been published in a journal Science advances. Caffrey said, “Many disease-causing bacteria Due to the emergence of resistance to many of the first-line drugs used for treatment and the general increase in antimicrobial resistance, the World Health Organization has long considered post-antibiotics, the epidemic of minor injuries and common infections. I have admonished that the material age would come. It has the potential to be fatal. “Thus, new drugs are sorely needed, and the road from providing such a structural blueprint to developing new drugs can be a long one. medicine, the accuracy with which we have resolved this potential target draws some kind of “target” on that target. ” For more information:

Luke Smithers et al, Structural snapshot reveals mechanism of bacterial membrane lipoprotein N-acyltransferases. scientific progress (2023). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adf5799. www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adf5799 provided by

