A variant of the new coronavirus is prevalent in Utah.Cases Still Low | News, Sports, Jobs







A new variant of the novel coronavirus is circulating across the country, with Utah having the highest number of cases so far. The EU.1.1 variant currently accounts for about 1.7% of the infected population nationwide. Utah now accounts for about 8.7%, according to the latest statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But Kelly Oakson, principal investigator for next-generation sequencing and bioinformatics at the Utah Department of Health and Human Services, said it’s probably because Utah is doing more sequencing of the virus. So far, nearly 100 cases have been sequenced in the state. Oakson said EU.1.1 is a subvariant of Omicron and does not appear to cause serious infections. The state has so far not seen an increase in hospitalizations for the variant, so there’s no need to panic, but caution is warranted, experts say. “We’re seeing an epidemic of it in the population right now. It’s nothing out of the ordinary, and it’s not something we expected,” Oakson said. . “It can be a little better at causing infections, so it’s really helpful to keep your boosters up to date.” The most common strain currently circulating in the country is XBB.1.5, according to the CDC. “SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is constantly changing, and new variants of the virus are expected to emerge,” the CDC said on its website. bottom. “Occasionally, new variants appear and disappear. and tracked all over the world.” Oakson said it’s hard to predict what the virus will do over the fall and winter. “It’s hard to predict because COVID-19 doesn’t like following our rules,” he says. “We know it’s still floating during the summer, and we always expect to see bumps in the fall and winter, but who knows what that will look like. .”



