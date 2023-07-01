Opinion | A Breakthrough in Cancer Research and Treatment

To the editor:

Hats off to Kate Pickert for her hopeful article.Are we learning how to beat cancer?(Opinion Guest Essay, June 18). The answer is yes. I prove it. Fourteen months ago I was diagnosed with stage IV metastatic colon cancer. Today, one year later, I am in complete remission. Immunotherapy saved my life.

I am a 75 year old female and fortunately live near the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center in Ann Arbor. In April 2022, an MRI revealed a malignant “microsatellite unstable tumor” in the transverse colon. The tumor had metastasized to lymph nodes, liver, peritoneum, and lungs. I was told I probably had two and a half years to live. I am going to start chemo soon.

I got scared and changed my oncologist. My new oncologist explained that my tumor was suitable for immunotherapy, not chemotherapy. Every three weeks, I got an IV of pembrolizumab, or “pembro,” also known as Keytruda, the drug Ms. Pickert said helped former President Jimmy Carter recover from cancer. Eleven months later, after an MRI and surgery, I was in complete remission.

No hair fell out, no nausea, no skin burns, no sense of touch, no other organs poisoned. My side effects were fatigue and light head fog.