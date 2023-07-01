Health
Opinion | A Breakthrough in Cancer Research and Treatment
To the editor:
Hats off to Kate Pickert for her hopeful article.Are we learning how to beat cancer?(Opinion Guest Essay, June 18). The answer is yes. I prove it. Fourteen months ago I was diagnosed with stage IV metastatic colon cancer. Today, one year later, I am in complete remission. Immunotherapy saved my life.
I am a 75 year old female and fortunately live near the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center in Ann Arbor. In April 2022, an MRI revealed a malignant “microsatellite unstable tumor” in the transverse colon. The tumor had metastasized to lymph nodes, liver, peritoneum, and lungs. I was told I probably had two and a half years to live. I am going to start chemo soon.
I got scared and changed my oncologist. My new oncologist explained that my tumor was suitable for immunotherapy, not chemotherapy. Every three weeks, I got an IV of pembrolizumab, or “pembro,” also known as Keytruda, the drug Ms. Pickert said helped former President Jimmy Carter recover from cancer. Eleven months later, after an MRI and surgery, I was in complete remission.
No hair fell out, no nausea, no skin burns, no sense of touch, no other organs poisoned. My side effects were fatigue and light head fog.
Thank you for clarifying these treatments and the challenges of using them. This work is essential for igniting new hopes for survival.
Catherine Forsythe
Dexter, Michigan.
To the editor:
New treatments for cancer patients are giving the United States a never-before-seen lung cancer survivor.
Many discoveries have been made in the study of lung cancer, and precision medicine has been able to advance treatment. An important first step in precision medicine is biomarker testing, a method of identifying specific genetic ‘drivers’ that drive cancer growth and metastasis in a variety of ways.
Take Stephen Hough, a teacher in Tennessee, for example. He was diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer at the age of 29. Through his biomarker testing, he was able to receive targeted therapy for his specific mutation. Six years later, he continues to live with his wife, children, and stage IV lung cancer.
A decade ago, treatment options were limited to surgery, chemotherapy, and one targeted therapy, and life expectancy was short. With more than 50 treatment options now available, living longer and better after being diagnosed with lung cancer is a reality for many patients.
We must continue to invest in research that will revolutionize treatments so that no one will die from cancer.
Woopar Bas Roy
Bethesda, Maryland
The author is Vice President of Research for the LUNGevity Foundation, a non-profit organization for lung cancer research.
To the editor:
As a parent who lost a child to cancer, I read Kate Pickert’s essay on Father’s Day with interest. Mr. Pickert’s excellent essay concludes with the words “We can do better” to ensure that all patients benefit from breakthrough treatments.
However, this article does not address the pediatric patient population. Cancer is the leading cause of death from disease in children. Those lucky enough to survive face lifelong physical and mental hardships from the toxic treatments they endure.
Unfortunately, our country’s approach to pediatric oncology research does not match this devastating reality. Children are not little adults, and the causes of malignancies are quite different from those of adults, so effective treatment requires a different approach. If there is one patient population desperate for less toxic and more effective treatments, it is our children.
Because childhood cancer is rare, children are too often left behind. This has to change. A revolution in next-generation therapies should put children first. They deserve nothing more.
Gavin Lindbergh
Germantown, Maryland
The author is president and co-founder of the EVAN Foundation, which supports neuroblastoma and childhood cancer research.
To the editor:
Kate Pickert points to many gaps in care and outcomes, but fails to mention biomarkers, a major factor associated with many innovative therapies.
For example, black women like me are more than 50% less likely to undergo genetic or genomic testing to identify biomarkers for breast cancer, which could lead to precision oncology clinical trials and targeting specific cancers. Targeted life-saving drugs such as antibody-drug conjugates that tumor cells.
Precision oncology requires knowledge of the mutations that cause human breast cancer. Biomarkers are key to understanding cancer risk and treatment.
But many nonwhite women like me aren’t tested, so if you’re looking for a woman with a particular gene mutation in a clinical trial, you don’t know if you have that mutation, so you’re not eligible. I don’t know if Even if the latest life-saving drug comes out, we don’t know if it’s right for us because we don’t know the biomarkers.
As a black woman with metastatic breast cancer, former medical executive, clinical trial participant, and biomarker test beneficiary unicorn, I want more biomarker tests to change the trajectory of all women of color. I know it needs to be easier.
Laura Crandon
Clarksville, Maryland
The author is the founder and president of Touch4Life, a non-profit organization dedicated to equitable breast health.
To the editor:
Kate Pickert’s essay highlights recent advances in drug development for metastatic cancer. However, curative radiation therapy for all known areas of metastatic disease, which is one of the most promising treatments for metastatic cancer, is not mentioned.
With the development of advanced radiation techniques that can spare normal tissue, many oncologists are beginning to use lesion radiation for selected patients with limited distant metastases. The safe delivery of radiation to all areas of known disease, usually in combination with systemic therapies such as chemotherapy and hormone therapy, can help previously incurable patients achieve complete or even complete remission. became.
In my (Johnny’s) experience treating 130 patients with limited metastatic disease from 2014 to 2021, 30 patients were not only alive, but had no evidence of disease. Radiation suppressed target tumors with minimal toxicity in more than 90% of her patients.
To achieve a revolution in cancer treatment by combining metastasis-targeted radiotherapy with a diverse portfolio of promising cancer treatments highlighted in this essay, rather than focusing solely on drug therapy. may provide the best path for
Johnny Cao
Caleb Kao
Jericho, New York
Johnny Kao is Director of Radiation Oncology at Good Samaritan University Hospital and Director of the Cancer Research Institute. Caleb Kao contributed to the data analysis for this letter.
