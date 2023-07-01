Larimer County Reports High Mosquitoes and Increased Risk in West Nile – Loveland Reporter-Herald





Health officials in Larimer County have reported an increased risk of West Nile virus due to the abundance of mosquitoes and urged people to take precautions. The Larimer County Health Department reported Friday that West Nile fever was detected in Larimer County’s mosquito population this week, with “abnormally high numbers of mosquitoes that could carry the virus.” Loveland, Berthoud, and Fort Collins are seeing 10 times more Culex mosquitoes than expected based on historical averages, the health department said in a release. The Culex pipiens is a type of mosquito that is “very efficient” at transmitting West Nile virus, the release said. “The numbers of Culex pipiens we are seeing are very alarming and potentially dangerous,” County Health Director Tom Gonzalez said in a release. “This summer, we may see more West Nile virus infections than usual. “However, West Nile virus is preventable. Residents and visitors are encouraged to take extra precautions to avoid mosquito bites during the Independence Day holiday and throughout the summer.” The disease is a viral infection spread by the bite of an infected Culex mosquito. Symptoms range from very mild to severe and usually appear 3 to 14 days after infection. Fever, nausea, vomiting, muscle weakness, pain, rash, and headache are the most common symptoms. To prevent the spread of West Nile fever, health officials are recommending what people call the ‘four D’s: protection, dressing and staying hydrated from dusk to dawn. Essentially, residents should use mosquito repellents proven to be effective against West Nile-borne mosquitoes, including DEET, picaridin, lemon eucalyptus oil, and IR3535. Avoid exposure during peak mosquito feeding hours from dusk to dawn. Wear long sleeves and trousers. Removes standing water in gardens and gardens. For more information and prevention tips, visit: Larimar.gov/westnile.

