Health
What will the new coronavirus infection look like this summer?
About this time last year, Washington state saw a slight increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
Things are different this year.
Hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 are trending downward across the state, reaching the lowest levels since the pandemic began.
in King County, data are talking about the same thing.
But while the trend looks promising, public health officials are warning people not to let their guard down completely when preparing for summer gatherings and travel.
“We know that COVID-19 tends to throw curveballs at unexpected times,” said Dr. Eric Chow, director of infectious diseases, epidemiology and immunization at the Seattle-King County Public Health Department. rice field.
Chow said the ministry was vigilant, watching the numbers closely and looking to other countries to see if there were any signs that warranted further concern in the near future.
While things look positive at the moment given the unpredictable nature of the virus, he acknowledged that new waves could occur.
“We are always monitoring the potential for increases due to the emergence of new variants or changes in people’s activities and behaviors since the emergency phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. I do,” said Mr. Chow.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is tracking a new variant of the virus. Earlier this year, the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 became dominant in Washington, according to leaders of the University of Washington Virology Lab. XBB.1.5 and other Omicron subvariants make up the majority of lineages found within the state.
None appear to be more serious than past variants.
One of the challenges in variant tracking in the state is the fact that fewer positive samples are being brought to laboratories for sequencing.
King County and Washington state have been in a different situation recently than at other times of the pandemic.
However, deaths and hospitalizations continue.
situation data dashboard It shows that 15 deaths from the new coronavirus infection occurred in the first seven days of this month.
People over the age of 65 and those with underlying medical conditions remain the most vulnerable to severe consequences from the virus.
In addition, Mr. Chow said that COVID-19 remains a risk for the entire nation, another good reason to avoid even mild infections.
Chow said staying up to date on vaccines, wearing masks in crowded places like planes and airports, and improving testing and ventilation are all still useful preventative measures.
He also said that high-risk people should talk with their health care providers to plan to get tested and treated for antiviral drugs if they are traveling.
“My biggest concern is ignoring or forgetting some of the lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Chow said.
Mr. Chow said these lessons should now be incorporated into normal daily life.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.kuow.org/stories/what-does-covid-19-look-like-this-summer
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What will the new coronavirus infection look like this summer?
- A strong earthquake hits Indonesia, causing damage
- Channel 4 axes The Andrew Neil Show amid content cuts
- Hari Bhayangkara, Joko Widodo: There should be no more blocks – National
- Acting Magic: Alan Arkin (1934-2023) | Tributes
- Yuki Bhambri wins first career ATP Tour tennis title at Mallorca Open 2023
- WWD: Celines Mens Show canceled due to unrest in Paris
- Drug performers slam ‘big Christians’ after Google event
- China’s public financial sector prepares for one of the toughest years
- Reviews | Chris Christie attacks Donald Trump
- Akshay Kumar flies away for vacation with wife Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara, see pics
- Organization Releases App to Help Tourists Navigate Cincinnati’s Black Tech Week