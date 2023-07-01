What will the new coronavirus infection look like this summer?

About this time last year, Washington state saw a slight increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19. Things are different this year.

Hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 are trending downward across the state, reaching the lowest levels since the pandemic began. in King County, data are talking about the same thing. But while the trend looks promising, public health officials are warning people not to let their guard down completely when preparing for summer gatherings and travel. “We know that COVID-19 tends to throw curveballs at unexpected times,” said Dr. Eric Chow, director of infectious diseases, epidemiology and immunization at the Seattle-King County Public Health Department. rice field. Chow said the ministry was vigilant, watching the numbers closely and looking to other countries to see if there were any signs that warranted further concern in the near future.

While things look positive at the moment given the unpredictable nature of the virus, he acknowledged that new waves could occur. “We are always monitoring the potential for increases due to the emergence of new variants or changes in people’s activities and behaviors since the emergency phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. I do,” said Mr. Chow. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is tracking a new variant of the virus. Earlier this year, the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 became dominant in Washington, according to leaders of the University of Washington Virology Lab. XBB.1.5 and other Omicron subvariants make up the majority of lineages found within the state. None appear to be more serious than past variants. One of the challenges in variant tracking in the state is the fact that fewer positive samples are being brought to laboratories for sequencing.

King County and Washington state have been in a different situation recently than at other times of the pandemic. However, deaths and hospitalizations continue. situation data dashboard It shows that 15 deaths from the new coronavirus infection occurred in the first seven days of this month. People over the age of 65 and those with underlying medical conditions remain the most vulnerable to severe consequences from the virus. In addition, Mr. Chow said that COVID-19 remains a risk for the entire nation, another good reason to avoid even mild infections.